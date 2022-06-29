 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula artists can apply for traffic signal box projects

BringsYellow mural 01

Monica Gilles-Brings Yellow stands next to her piece, "Homelands," on the corner of Madison Avenue and Broadway. Gilles-Brings Yellow is one of four artists commissioned to paint traffic signal boxes around Missoula. 

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Artists in Missoula County can apply to create art for traffic signal boxes through the City of Missoula’s Public Art Committee.

The 2022 locations include Reserve Street and Howard Raser Drive and Interstate 90 West and Grant Creek Road.

The boxes are funded through the City of Missoula Neighborhood Grants Project. The budget for each traffic signal box is $1,500 and includes all materials and artist’s labor.

Interested artists should respond via the link on the city’s web page requesting proposals: cityofmissoulapublicartcommittee.submittable.com/submit.

Applications are due by Friday, July 15, at 5 p.m. For applications to be considered complete, the Submittable application must be completed and a 3D model of the proposal delivered or mailed to Kathi Olson, chair of the Missoula Public Art Committee, c/o Arts Missoula, 327 E. Broadway, Missoula, MT 59801.

To read the complete art call, go to publicartmissoula.org/public-art-calls.

Finalists will be announced by the end of July and interviewed the first week of August.

