Missoula artist's new album is an ode to '60s, '70s songwriters

Jesse Brenneman’s 2022 album, “Living the Dream,” is one of those rare albums that isn’t all about heartbreak. Instead, the 13-track album varies from song to song, touching on relatable themes from alienation to loss and, of course, love.

It’s also an impressive listen when considering all the instrumentals and production was done by Brenneman himself. Although he is also quick to explain that many of the instruments that make up the songs are “fake,” meaning they were produced digitally as opposed to using the actual instrument.

“The album is really marked by an unabashed embrace of fake horns and strings,” Brenneman said.

He does take credit for skillfully playing the guitar, keyboard, piano and vocals however.

While listeners have described the vibe as retro, Brenneman says that was not exactly what he was going for. The songs can’t help but carry a vintage vibe and are reminiscent of Brenneman’s influences like David Bowie.

In certain songs, like “Special Boy,” Brenneman’s voice sounds uncannily similar to Bowie in his '70s rock n’ roll phase.

Other influences for the album include '60s pop star Harry Nilsson; Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys; and Rufus Wainwright, a Canadian musician and composer famous for his big orchestral sounds.

The end result is a “dreamlike exploration of life, love and death through the sounds of the ’60s and ’70s,” Brenneman said.

Many songs pay tribute to tangible or abstract feelings or concepts inspired by Brenneman's lived experience.

When writing songs, Brenneman says he typically starts with the music, and writes the lyrics later. The song “Go to Hell,” started as just a drum beat followed by a funky bass line. Without lyrics, the song had an angry feel, Brenneman said. So he wrote the lyrics to stay true to that feeling.

“The whole song is like, ‘I know I’m supposed to be the better person, but I am not going to be,’ ” Brenneman said. “That’s the beauty of songs — you can explore the ugly s---.”

One of the last songs on the album, “Afraid,” is the song that Brenneman says kick-started the album.

“There’s an instrumental passage that when I listened to it, I thought, ‘that’s the music I want to make.’”

It was this passage that inspired Brenneman to finish the album, which as a whole, is something of a feat for him.

“I spent most of my life being unable to write music, and beating myself up about it,” Brenneman said.

Then during the first winter and spring of the pandemic, Brenneman started to overcome the lifelong writer’s block and wrote his first album, “Jesse Brenneman.”

“It was not exactly a happy time,” Brenneman said. “But it was a thrill to realize it was happening.”

Writing songs has been a lifelong goal for Brenneman, who during high school in Kalispell, wrote plays and acted. He studied music, writing and acting at Sarah Lawrence College outside of New York City. After graduating, Brenneman lived in New York City for seven years. He said the busy lifestyle was not conducive to writing music.

Since moving back to Montana, he has found the Missoula arts and music scene to be the perfect place for juggling work and songwriting.

“Missoula is such a wonderful place for the kind of stuff that I am doing, which is independent art,” Brenneman said. “I couldn’t do it without the community, even though I am a solo artist.”

He also co-wrote and performed in an indie play, “Rent or Die,” a housing farce, with his friend Ken Grinde, that they staged in a backyard off the Hip Strip.

Now with two albums released, Brenneman is already working on another. For the next one, he plans to go in a different direction — more digital '80s and grungy.

“First and foremost," he said, "I just want to make music that people want to listen to.”