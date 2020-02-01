3 Missoula artists recognized for innovative work

Jennifer Reifsneider

Jennifer Reifsneider says her work exists "somewhere between drawing and sculpture," a form that she calls "diagrammatic sculptures."

While they appear two-dimensional hanging on a wall, they're "very much about the material" — crocheted or knitted fabric, sometimes embroidery with paper. Some can be quite large, the width of her arms outstretched, creating a human-like scale.

Reifsneider, who grew up on a working farm in Pennsylvania, moved to Missoula in 1997 and worked out of the Brunswick artist studios on Railroad Street. She has a bachelor's from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and spent time in Los Angeles, where she got an MFA from California State University in Long Beach in 2011, and moved back to Montana in 2016.

Over the course of those moves, she exhibited her work around the country, including the Center for Craft in America and the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery. Here in Montana, she's exhibited at the Brink, and has an upcoming solo show at the Gallery of Visual Arts in January 2021.