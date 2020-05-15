Missoula artists see generous support but anxious about season ahead

She applied and was accepted for a Paycheck Protection Program loan but thus far has not used the money, waiting to see what her outlook will be if the market for private commissions worsens.

“I wanted to make sure I had a bit of a safety net in that situation,” she said.

She’s cut down on her discretionary spending — even business expenses, such as meeting clients for drinks, that technically weren’t possible until recently. With MADE Fair gone and markets tenuous depending on whether they can be open, her June income has taken a large hit.

She’s always been a lean operation, too. She works out of a home studio. Her workweek is remarkably similar to what it was like before, aside from the uncertainty about the future and no more face-to-face social activities.

“My life is always isolated. That’s the other part of this. My life has changed zero percent day to day, because I was already working alone at my house,” she said.

***