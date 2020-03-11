Missoula Arts and Culture Awards to be presented on April 7

The annual Arts and Culture Awards will be given out on April 7.
Each year, Arts Missoula, the city's nonprofit arts promotional agency, gives awards in multiple categories to local creators and supporters. Past winners have included acclaimed author James Lee Burke, visual artist Corky Clairmont, Montana Public Radio, theater creator/supporter Cathy Capps, and more.
The awards lunch is Tuesday, April 7, at the DoubleTree hotel from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Here are this year's winners, according to a news release:
Cultural Ambassador: This award honors "someone who has consistently supported the arts community and cultural diplomacy in numerous ways."
The winner is Nancy Matthews, a "volunteer and board member for several arts organizations, who has helped bring international art exhibitions to Missoula."
Individual Artist: This honor is "presented to someone who has shown exceptional achievement in their chosen craft."
Winner: Margaret Baldridge, concertmaster for the Missoula Symphony Orchestra, violinist for the String Orchestra of the Rockies and the Sapphire Trio, and longtime UM music professor.
Arts Educator: This category honors "an outstanding local educator who has devoted a career to teaching the arts."
Winner: John Combs, fine arts supervisor for Missoula County Public Schools, and former band director at Hellgate High School.
Business Support for the Arts: This is given to "a business that has provided long-term support to Missoula’s artists and arts organizations."
Winner: Blackfoot Communications.
Cultural Vision award: This award, honoring artistic programming, will be presented to the Zootown Arts Community Center, with its new facility located in downtown Missoula.
In a news release, Arts Missoula Executive Director Tom Bensen said, “These awards recognize lifetime achievement in the arts. The outstanding individuals and organizations honored this year are prime examples of what makes Missoula an exceptional place to work and live.”
At the event, local businesses host tables for their employees and guests. Tickets for the event are $30 each or $240 for a table of eight and may be reserved online at artsmissoula.org, or by contacting Arts Missoula at 541-0860 or info@artsmissoula.org.