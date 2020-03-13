Missoula arts groups cancel, postpone, take precautions due to virus

In terms of lost revenue, he said he didn’t have a firm number, but estimated it’s in the “tens of thousands,” including costs of licensing shows, building sets, renting the music and more.

“We rely on having earned income to produce our performing arts seasons. Losing that income is going to be a real blow. Now if this passes quickly and we’re able to resume operations, we may be able to get some of that back, but at the moment we anticipate taking a hit.”

DeBoer asked if people are so willing, to not request a refund since the school needs the ticket revenues for its programming.

The Montana Repertory Theatre, also a UM program, postponed its upcoming Plays on Tap production, "Back to School," a series of short original plays performed in different spaces inside Willard Alternative High School.

Off campus, the Missoula Community Theater was planning a final weekend run of a musical, "The Spitfire Grill," but called them off on Friday afternoon. MCT Inc. is also a nonprofit, and while it will issue refunds it asked that customers consider it a donation.

Logjam Presents

On Thursday, a number of national touring acts began postponing concerts at the Wilma and Top Hat through the end of March and mid-April.