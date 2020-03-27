Missoula arts organizations, shops offer to-go craft, DIY kits

Once patrons are finished with their pieces, they can drop them back off at the ZACC for firing.

“We also are selling just clay as well, so you can pick up a lump of clay and everyone can make something and bring it in and we’ll fire it,” Liszak added.

Pottery options include practical pieces like dishes, mugs, flower vases and bowls, as well as figurines that are more popular with kids.

In addition, they’re working to put together art projects that can be picked up and completed at home, including coloring book kits, yarn projects and paints. The to-go kits will come with all materials needed, instructions and guidance.

“I think people are really glad to have something to break up their day and something to do that’s creative with their families and kids,” Liszak said. “We’re going to keep coming up with new options and keep people with things to do at home.”

When people pick up their to-go kits, they might notice the ZACC has turned its front windows into an art gallery that can be viewed from outside. “Messages of Hope For Our Community” came about as a way to spread positive messages and create connection while practicing social distancing.