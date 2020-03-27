Missoula arts organizations, shops offer to-go craft, DIY kits

Arts organizations in Missoula are finding creative ways to stay afloat and keep Missoulians busy at home while their doors are closed to the public due to threats of COVID-19. The Zootown Arts Community Center, AR Workshop Missoula, CREATE Art Bar and Pine and Company are offering to-go craft kits of all kinds to encourage social distancing and maintain a small source of income in the face of mounting financial losses.
“As we’re trying to brainstorm ways to meet community needs and what we can do to help the community and also help keep the ZACC going, we thought this was a good opportunity for that,” said ZACC executive director Kia Liszak, referring to the Paint Your Own Pottery curbside pickup service they started last week.
Before efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus shut down businesses across Missoula, passers-by might have noticed people painting pottery just inside the front doors of the ZACC in their main lobby. Last week, employees worked to move what was an in-house service online.
Now, on the ZACC website, patrons can browse available pottery and add pieces to their cart. They're also able to select from a variety of glazes. The ZACC employees will then collect, package the items and notify people when the package is available for pickup. ZACC employees will then bring the pottery kit out to the car.
“It’s a nice way for us to be able to keep interacting with the community and give people things to do,” Liszak said.
Once patrons are finished with their pieces, they can drop them back off at the ZACC for firing.
“We also are selling just clay as well, so you can pick up a lump of clay and everyone can make something and bring it in and we’ll fire it,” Liszak added.
Pottery options include practical pieces like dishes, mugs, flower vases and bowls, as well as figurines that are more popular with kids.
In addition, they’re working to put together art projects that can be picked up and completed at home, including coloring book kits, yarn projects and paints. The to-go kits will come with all materials needed, instructions and guidance.
“I think people are really glad to have something to break up their day and something to do that’s creative with their families and kids,” Liszak said. “We’re going to keep coming up with new options and keep people with things to do at home.”
When people pick up their to-go kits, they might notice the ZACC has turned its front windows into an art gallery that can be viewed from outside. “Messages of Hope For Our Community” came about as a way to spread positive messages and create connection while practicing social distancing.
The ZACC has put out a call to the community for art, asking people young and old to send in their creations via PDF. The ZACC will then print the art work and hang it in their front window.
“It’s a way to see art that’s a response from the community about having hope and connection in these times,” Liszak said, adding the hope is they will be able to completely fill the four windows across the ZACC storefront.
Last weekend, AR (Anders Ruff) Workshop Missoula had its first pickups for its Take & Make DIY-To-Go Kits. The franchise’s Missoula location opened in May and has been hosting crafting workshops in-house since. After having to shut its doors due to the coronavirus-related closure orders, owner Janis Yoswa said the company’s corporate office jumped into action and did a complete pivot on its business model.
“I’m so lucky I had that support, because trying to do it on my own, I wouldn’t have gotten it turned around so quickly,” Yoswa said.
The shop currently offers three options for to-go kits ranging from $25 to $45. All three kits involve painting a chosen design on a wooden surface and include either wooden blocks or a plank, plus brushes, paint, a stain color, stencils and instructions. They offer a variety of stencil designs, including lettering, sports images, animals, rainbows and more.
“There’s some kids options and also adult options. We’re just kind of playing it by ear like everyone else. We’ll be offering different crafts each week, we’re just seeing what the public wants,” she said.
Yoswa said it’s both a way to give people something to do on their own and also keep the business running.
“People that have kids at home, they’d like to find something for them to do that’s not on the screen and that they can do together as a family. I’m hoping in the next couple weeks, I’ll have bigger projects that can be done longer term by a family,” Yoswa said. “Hopefully it will continue to grow. I’m a small business. Just having this option will hopefully allow me to stay open and reopen.”
CREATE Art Bar is also offering craft kits to-go, as well as wine and beer for pickup. The downtown drinking and crafting establishment has a wide variety of choices, as several projects from their regular in-house menu are available to-go through their website.
Crafts include building and painting a wooden bottle caddy, a magnetic bottle opener kit, various string art designs, macrame key chains, beaded bracelets, embroidery kits and more.
And Pine and Company, a local custom sign-making studio, continues to offer its Take & Make sign kits, which like those offered by the other organizations and companies, includes all materials and directions.
Liszak said not only are they making Missoulians who come to pick up the kits happy, it’s making them feel good, too.
“Our entire operations are based on human contact through events and classes and everything else. We’re just trying to be creative about ways we can continue to serve our community and keep going for our staff to be able to keep jobs at this difficult time.”
Yoswa said so far, customers of the to-go kits have been eager to support a local business and also thankful to have an activity to take their mind off the news of COVID-19.
“We’re all in this together and nobody really knows how long this will last or what the next few weeks will look like,” Yoswa said. “We’re trying to stay viable as a business and also do something that supports the community.”
