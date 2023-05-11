Missoula band Cosmic Sans is releasing some of its oldest tunes on its new genre-jumping album, “Psychedelicatessen.”

The five-person band was formed in 2019 and is one of Missoula’s popular psych-rock groups. But they say their sounds often break away from that genre and can border on country, psychedelic folk, or even “’50s prom vibe.”

If you go Cosmic Sans are holding an album release show on Friday, May 19, at the Top Hat. It starts at 10:15 p.m. It's free, 21 and up.

“It’s a psychedelic menu of sorts you can peruse,” said Jake Howell, the band’s lead singer.

Creating sounds and songs that branch out from traditional psych rock is something that Howell says actually adds to the band’s psychedelic nature.

“I’ve always thought of it as The Doors’ philosophy of psych rock where you can cultivate a sort of psychedelic personality behind the band,” Howell said. “It makes it trippy and psychedelic to do things outside of the typical bounds of psych rock.”

The songs are pulled from their archives and some were written as early as 2019. While they’ve been playing the songs live for years, it wasn’t until they began putting the album together that they had the tunes dialed in the way they wanted them to be.

Playing them live is often how the group is able to fine-tune them, said Will Stoskopf, one of the band’s guitarists. But between the pandemic and a period of time where the band didn’t have a bassist or drummer, some of the songs came together more slowly.

“I feel like there was a kind of, like, ripening period for a lot of the songs for lack of a better term,” Howell said.

In the past few years, the band has pulled in Lane J. Ulberg on bass and Cole Bronson on drums, and anticipate their next albums will not take as long.

The group had initially intended to release the record last summer, but Stoskopf said putting hard deadlines on themselves became too stressful.

But pushing the album’s release turned out to work in the band’s favor. The release is now timed well with an increase in listeners following their show at Treefort Music Festival.

The popular indie-rock music festival in Boise had been something the band had applied for every year since 2019. But every year, the band was waitlisted until 2023 when they were chosen to play a set.

Their upcoming album release show will be a chance for the band to play through the entirety of their newest album and their first album, as well as a sprinkling of new unreleased tunes.

This mix of past, present and future is blended uncannily in the song “Live it Again,” on the new album, said Seamus Jennings, the group’s lead guitarist.

The song is the second song Howell had ever written for the band and had been played with the band’s original drummer and bassist. But the bassist had not liked the song and gave up halfway through. Now Ulberg, the new bassist, plays sparingly in the first part of the song.

The song’s interlude is guitar alone until the last half of the song where the new drummer and bassist come in for a “triumphant” finish. Each of the parts feels representative of the band’s phases through the years, Jennings said.

Howell said the song was inspired by the falling out between him and a friend. But through the years of reworking both the song’s sound and lyrics, it has changed form and doesn’t necessarily relate to the origin of inspiration anymore.

Between the slightly funkified, heavy instrumental parts and the added sound effects, the tune is a journey through a dreary atmospheric storm.

“I feel like it's a very emblematic song of where we’ve been and where we’re going,” Jennings said.