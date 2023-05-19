Julia Galloway, a University of Montana ceramics professor, has embarked on a lengthy endeavor: the Endangered Species Project, to commemorate animals, fish, birds and insects and more in the United States and Canada that could disappear. Her particular medium, pottery, means these items have taken the form of urns and vases, and sometimes related works such as salt cups. The scope is huge, but it has helped that she was awarded a $50,000 grant and a sabbatical year from teaching to help fulfill her goal and raise awareness along the way.