Julia Galloway, a ceramic artist and University of Montana professor, has earned a list of honors nationally and locally this year.
To acknowledge her, the Missoula Art Museum and Radius Gallery are throwing a “hometown celebration” on Thursday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the MAM. It’s free
Here are the honors, according to a MAM news release:
She was named the 2023 Artist of the Year by Ceramics Monthly and the Ceramic Arts Network. According to the magazine, they're selected "for work that reflects current aesthetics and for setting an example for ceramic artists by embracing current trends, technology, studio, marketing, and/or community-focused practices."
The National Council for the Education of the Ceramic Arts, of which she is director at large, named her a “Fellow of the Council.” They cited her work on boards, including the Archie Bray Foundation in Helena, and her websites Montana Clay, Field Guide for Ceramic Artisans, Library of Cups, Random Acts of Clay and Making History.
In June, she’ll receive the Individual Arts Award from Arts Missoula at its annual ceremony.
Galloway lives and works in Missoula and exhibits her work locally, around the U.S. and internationally. She’s currently working on a multi-year venture, the Endangered Species Project, in which she’s creating thousands of urns decorated with imagery of birds, animals and insects on the brink.
At the MAM event, there will be a toast, some thoughts from arts speakers, and a special announcement.