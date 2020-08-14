Missoula Comedy Showcase kicks off weekly live stream from ZACC stage

Kicking off a new weekly live-stream performance series, local comedians are taking over the Zootown Arts Community Center Show Room stage for their annual Comedy Showcase, bringing the laughs to the comfort of home.
In partnership with Missoula Community Access Television, the ZACC is producing and airing live performances each Saturday evening for the foreseeable future, with local band MASS FM set for Aug. 22 and a Best Westerns appearance on Aug. 29. Dubbed “Social Distance Sessions,” the shows are meant to bring a higher-quality virtual experience, with production value you’d see at a live, in-person concert.
After getting nearly 100 responses to its Missoula performer survey, the ZACC saw a demand for a more dynamic, professional avenue for online shows.
“It will be more well-produced than just a video shot with your phone in your kitchen,” said Mikyla Veis, the ZACC’s marketing, events and community outreach coordinator. “It also provides bands the opportunity to play, whereas currently, the things we’re seeing on live streaming are individuals from home, mostly.”
The Show Room has professional lighting capacity and a modular stage, allowing performers themselves to social distance. MCAT will be able to set up multiple camera angles for a more lively visual experience.
While the ZACC had the Show Room stage space available, they didn’t have all the camera equipment or personnel necessary to produce what they had envisioned on their own, so they reached out to MCAT for help.
“They were really excited to partner with us and be able to keep the performing arts community sort of alive, particularly during the fall and winter, when we can’t be outside,” Veis said, adding so far they have eight shows booked in the coming months.
The Social Distance Sessions will stream at 7 p.m. on MCAT, the ZACC and MCAT YouTube Channels as well as the ZACC’s Facebook page.
The Comedy Showcase features a lineup of local standups, including Lenny Peppers, Thomas Blake, Kaiser Leib, James Johnson, Abby Gillespie, Rick Hanni and Amy Lee Smith.
Showcase host August Ansley said the tight-knit comedy community has had Zoom open mics and has held a couple outdoor shows at Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery, but they’re hoping the ZACC’s Show Room can provide an atmosphere more close to normal for telling jokes.
“Every comedian I’ve spoken to about either being in the show or the Zoom shows that I have been in, they’ve all missed it a lot,” Ansley said. “Just being on stage and being able to make people laugh and writing material — we’ve all got an itch for it.”
The 10 or so performers will be able to sit socially distanced in the audience while not on stage, allowing for more of the performer-audience feedback that’s essential to stand-up comedy.
“When you have a live audience, you can kind of feed off their reactions for what you’re going to say next, or feed off the audience to make sure that was a joke you actually just told,” Ansley said. “We’ve tried comedy shows in the past on Zoom and it works. It just feels awkward and there’s not a lot of on stage chemistry that you would feel with an actual stage.”
For the series, the ZACC is taking donations through a Givebutter campaign via Venmo, PayPal or credit/debit with 70% of all funds raised going to performers or a charity of their choice.
Ansley said proceeds from the Comedy Showcase will go towards the Black Lives Matter movement.
“There’s all the protests that are happening in the world really and there are a lot of GoFundMes that need money — people arrested for protesting, Breonna Taylor’s killers are still out there. I just figured, Missoula is a predominantly white community and … we don’t have many People of Color that are comedians, so I want to use my voice and my friends’ voices to really give that attention.”
On Saturday, Aug. 22, dance-friendly MASS FM will be the first band to grace the stage for the Social Distance Sessions. The group, affectionately referred to as “Missoula’s best dad band,” includes ZACC event technician and recording engineer Christopher Baumann and Doug Smith, husband to ZACC executive director Kia Liszak.
“For the first couple, we wanted it to be things that we knew we could handle and people that we knew would be good test dummies,” Veis said, adding the show falls on Smith and Liszak’s wedding anniversary, “so it’s going to be a very romantic way for her to spend that, watching Doug play.”
At the end of the month, the Best Westerns will reunite at the ZACC to play a live show and record an album featuring some of the band’s early music from when they first played together nearly 10 years ago.
“The early Best Western songs have never found a home where they were put together in a releasable format,” said band member Dave Martens. “We tried recording our early songs once and it didn’t come out terribly great … and we just ended up scrapping that. When we did find another time to record, we just did all the new songs that we had.”
The group released their debut album “High Country” in 2014 and have played on and off together since bandmate Izaak Opatz rose to national prominence.
Over the years, they’ve had people ask how they can listen to those tracks and haven’t had any options other than to play them live. With Opatz’s solo tour dates and recording sessions on hold due to the pandemic, Martens figured it was a better time than ever to finally lay down those old songs.
“It was just kind of trying to figure out a way to finish those songs and it just seemed like something fun to do,” Martens said.
The album will be produced by Baumann and the live stream show will help fund the recording process.
The band got together this past week to practice in Martens’ family cabin outside of Havre, where he currently lives. They’re used to being apart for long stretches and then coming back to play together, as that’s mostly been the way the band works over the years.
While the show will be Martens’ first live stream experience, he said it’s exciting to have something performance-related on the horizon.
“I need something to look forward to just in a musical sense,” he said. “I think all musicians, even if it’s a live stream, you need to have something to work towards.”
