Missoula Comedy Showcase kicks off weekly live stream from ZACC stage

“For the first couple, we wanted it to be things that we knew we could handle and people that we knew would be good test dummies,” Veis said, adding the show falls on Smith and Liszak’s wedding anniversary, “so it’s going to be a very romantic way for her to spend that, watching Doug play.”

At the end of the month, the Best Westerns will reunite at the ZACC to play a live show and record an album featuring some of the band’s early music from when they first played together nearly 10 years ago.

“The early Best Western songs have never found a home where they were put together in a releasable format,” said band member Dave Martens. “We tried recording our early songs once and it didn’t come out terribly great … and we just ended up scrapping that. When we did find another time to record, we just did all the new songs that we had.”

The group released their debut album “High Country” in 2014 and have played on and off together since bandmate Izaak Opatz rose to national prominence.

Over the years, they’ve had people ask how they can listen to those tracks and haven’t had any options other than to play them live. With Opatz’s solo tour dates and recording sessions on hold due to the pandemic, Martens figured it was a better time than ever to finally lay down those old songs.