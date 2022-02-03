Missoula comic artists collaborate on drawings and gallery mural

If a group of comic artists was just hanging out, what would they draw?

The answer is all over the walls, whether on paper or on the drywall, at the Zootown Arts Community Center’s main gallery this month.

“Highs and Lows” boasts highlights from years’ worth of collaborative pieces made by six Missoula artists during regular drawing hangout sessions.

They’ve been meeting up for four years, minus one year of the pandemic until they were vaccinated and could find a space large enough to spread out.

“Everybody gets to do whatever they want, there are no rules,” said Josh Quick, adding that “they go for it on every drawing — whatever they’re thinking.”

They haven’t set any boundaries because it’s supposed to be a break from the deadlines, restrictions and hustle of their professional creative work. “A lot of these guys are commercial artists,” Quick said. These "jam sessions" are a throwback to the freedom of drawing when you’re a kid.

The drawings look like lots of sensibilities all happening at the same time, with surprises popping up wherever you look, pop culture references (Wu-Tang Clan, Wes Anderson, Kurt Cobain) and classic superhero-style drawings bumping up against surreal weirdness and dialog-balloon commentary.

For the mural, they dove right in and followed each other's leads.

“We don’t have a lot of editorial processes here,” said Lauren Tyler Norby, who draws zines, comics and creates music as well.

Quick is a longtime Missoula illustrator. Last year, he created a large Missoula-themed mural for the water room in the Missoula Public Library and has published two “Quick Facts” books, one on Montana and one on Yellowstone, that gather quirky and true tidbits.

Theo Ellsworth, an artist whose intricate and fantastical drawings are shown in galleries here and in L.A., recently illustrated a book, “Secret Life,” based on a short story by Jeff VanderMeer.

Tony Gregori draws comics professionally, including a new title, “The Worst Dudes,” on Dark Horse. Publishers Weekly said his “boisterous art does visual justice to outrageous concepts with the exaggerated style of a Tex Avery cartoon on speed.”

Cooper Malin drew a quirky comic strip for the Montana Kaimin, until he got busy with his final semester of school. He lives in Dixon, and his strips often filter rural life through a surrealist lens with humor and sadness.

Daniel Mrgan is a graphic designer for Adventure Cycling and creates personal illustrations as well as freelance work around town. He showed his work in galleries in Florida before moving out West.

Earlier this week, they had permission to really stretch out and improvise a mural on the wall of the gallery wall. Over the course of a few nights, after business hours, they met up and took turns creating a sprawling and surreal drawing that mashed up imagery from pop culture, inside jokes, purely visual jokes and more.

In their normal sessions, someone will start and others will add on, riffing on what was already there or taking a left turn, and someone else will help fill in the background on “backfill duty.”

“We’ll all be sitting at a table and they're all laid out randomly and people will just pick out whatever one they want to work on,” Quick said.

Gregori started the mural by drawing a superhero character whose name, if spelled backward, would be “Mood,” which is written in a dialogue balloon coming out of his mouth. Mrgan, who has a vintage and whimsical style, drew a fish, happily sitting on a fishing boat in a casual cap, casting his line into Dr. Mood’s translucent hood, where a fish is eyeing the worm on the hook.

They all moved around to various sections on the wall, wherever there was white space to fill, drawing simultaneously in this fashion, linking together sections with whatever felt right.

When Mrgan, who grew up in Eastern Europe and spells his last name without an “o,” was young, the television options included silent-film era cartoons like "Felix the Cat," and those still inform his drawings.

His particular style helped change the way they draw together, Quick said. He moved here from Florida for work, and met Quick after they both saw each other’s poster designs. After joining up for the drawing sessions, Mrgan’s preference for little vignettes moved them in a new direction.

The first pieces years ago had more of a game night-style structure — someone would draw a panel, and the next person would draw the next panel. These gradually evolved into complete free-form compositions. At times, it’s easy to pick out who drew what if you’re familiar with their work; in other cases, it can be more difficult to tell.

“These guys are all like Marvel and American comic books. That’s never been a part of my background,” Mrgan said. “Half the time I have no idea what they’re drawing.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.