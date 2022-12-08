Missoula Community Theatre goes for a jazzy Christmas with Harry Connick Jr.

Before you can get others into the Christmas spirit, you must find it yourself.

For Missoula Community Theatre, picking the right holiday show is harder than you might think — it depends on what’s available to get the rights, what will have name recognition, and what’s a good fit for the audiences.

“The Happy Elf” checked many boxes to Joe Martinez, the artistic director of Missoula Community Theatre, and the staff. It has music. It’s family friendly. The name recognition comes from the creator: Harry Connick Jr.

The Grammy Award-winning vocalist, pianist and actor wrote a children’s book, which was adapted into an animated special, and then a stage musical.

“After we read it and listened to it, it’s like this is a good family show,” he said. "You can bring the whole family to it and they’ll appreciate it."

The plot involves one of Santa’s elves, Eubie (Kelson Bauman), who discovers that an entire town called Bluesville has been placed on the “naughty list” and tries to figure out a way to remedy the situation.

First, though, the music. Missoula Community Theatre has booked a wide span of musicals, from “9 to 5 the Musical,” with tunes by Dolly Parton, to “Spamalot.” This show, meanwhile, naturally calls for a jazz combo. The six-piece group includes trumpet, trombone, reeds, keyboards, bass and drums. Martinez said it will sound like Connick fans can expect, with one caveat: The arrangements spotlight the brass and the rhythm rather than piano.

Bauman grew up performing with MCT and returned to Missoula after studying theater in college.

For the set designs of the North Pole and Bluesville, Martinez said they wanted the two locations to have similar looks with the color schemes spotlighting their differing outlooks.

Santa’s digs are “very bright and colorful,” he said. Bluesville is the scheme that you’d expect, with more blues, golds and silvers, which also are Christmas colors. For the costumes, they gave the elves more whimsical tones. The mayor of Bluesville looks like a “Monopoly man,” and they reference different time periods.

Regarding the actions of the ne'er-do-wells of Bluesville: “The whole town is on the naughty list because all they do is work,” he said. They’re always in a bad mood. They work in a factory producing question marks. The town also produces coal, but it doesn’t burn. They live in a hole and “get like 20 seconds of sunlight a day.”

Eubie goes to handle the situation, and Bauman “always just exudes energy and excitement” that sells the character as he tries to win over the mayor and the mayor’s daughter.

The show opened its three-week run on Dec. 1, as cold temperatures and snow descended. On Sunday night, the bad weather looked like it might have dampened turn-out until the last minute.

“People were out and they came to the theater,” he said. "We ended up with a pretty much sold-out house."