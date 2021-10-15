Missoula Community Theatre makes a 'goofy' return to normal productions

Missoula Community Theatre isn’t returning for its new season on a dour note — they want you to forget the drama and enjoy a goofy, old-fashioned musical, “Sister Amnesia’s Country Western Nunsense Jamboree.”
The show is a long-awaited return to full-capacity live audiences in the MCT Center for the Performing Arts after 2020-21’s trimmed down offerings.
“The magic of an audience is incredible,” said the show’s director, Michael McGill. “It feeds the performers, even if it’s a smaller audience, on purpose, and a small cast, on purpose. It does take you back to why you do it and this is a really fun cast and a really fun show.”
The production calls for a cast of six plus one voice actor, none of whom McGill has worked with before. Now the executive director, he’s retiring this spring after 40 years with MCT.
They’ll have a five-piece band on stage, in a stable — fiddle, bass, drums and two keyboards. The music is naturally country-western tinged, including one number that pays tribute to Patsy Cline by wrangling her song titles into the lyrics.
'A la carte' season
Last season, MCT presented a handful of small-cast shows, such as “Souvenir,” a two-hander, and “School House Rock,” with six people plus a band on stage instead of the pit. The audience capacity was very small, with a recorded streaming option made available.
This year, MCT opted for an “a la carte” season, in which they’ll have the same number of shows as normal but are announcing them one at a time. It’s a way of giving themselves flexibility, as the safety environment continues to fluctuate, instead of announcing a full run for 2021-22 and selling season tickets.
They’re comparing the new seating system to boarding a Southwest Airlines flight. The 200-plus seats in the theater will be divided into three tiers, and within those tiers, it’s general admission style rather than assigned seats. The tiers will also have staggered entry times.
Tier A seating ($30) will start 40 minutes before the show; Tier B ($25) 20 minutes before, and Tier C ($20) 10 minutes beforehand.
'Nunsense'
Dan Goggin wrote the book, music and lyrics for the show, which is the third in his popular “Nunsense” trilogy. The plot, according to publisher Concord Theatricals, revolves around a Sister Amnesia, who is finally making it as a country singer — a once-repressed dream that returned to her in the first two installments.
“There’s nothing sophisticated about it,” McGill said. “It’s just some good fun and good laughs, and I’d even call it goofy” — he hopes that people can appreciate a breather from heavy content.
(A sample line he provided: “I hope you brought the butter because we brought the corn.”)
Cast member Jess Heuermann said people should come “ready to laugh,” and need to “totally buy into how cheesy this is, with corny jokes and old-fashioned humor.”
She plays Sister Mary Wilhelm, who has stepped in to take charge for an absent Reverend Mother. She sings lead on a ballad number, “Seven A.M. in Phoenix,” and has a solo in a big gospel finale, “Do Unto Others.”
Heuermann was a tour actor with Missoula Children’s Theatre for about three years, has been acting in community theater shows for four, and now works in their offices as a tour finance associate.
Getting back to performing “feels amazing,” she said. The cast has been rehearsing in masks, and will use translucent ones during the shows that have reduced glare, so people should be able to see their expressions clearly.
While pre-pandemic shows might involve upward of 100 people, this is a gradual return to normalcy. The cast members have been working together for weeks, and while they’re wearing masks in rehearsals they don’t have to worry about remaining far, far apart.
As in the past, the community theater productions are a large commitment.
With their small cast size, most of them are there every day most rehearsals, which started after Labor Day and consume three hours on weeknights and more time on weekends. It’s a “labor of love” to fit that in with work, school, friends and family commitments, she said.