Missoula Community Theatre makes a 'goofy' return to normal productions

Cast member Jess Heuermann said people should come “ready to laugh,” and need to “totally buy into how cheesy this is, with corny jokes and old-fashioned humor.”

She plays Sister Mary Wilhelm, who has stepped in to take charge for an absent Reverend Mother. She sings lead on a ballad number, “Seven A.M. in Phoenix,” and has a solo in a big gospel finale, “Do Unto Others.”

Heuermann was a tour actor with Missoula Children’s Theatre for about three years, has been acting in community theater shows for four, and now works in their offices as a tour finance associate.

Getting back to performing “feels amazing,” she said. The cast has been rehearsing in masks, and will use translucent ones during the shows that have reduced glare, so people should be able to see their expressions clearly.

While pre-pandemic shows might involve upward of 100 people, this is a gradual return to normalcy. The cast members have been working together for weeks, and while they’re wearing masks in rehearsals they don’t have to worry about remaining far, far apart.

As in the past, the community theater productions are a large commitment.