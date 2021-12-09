Missoula Community Theatre produces a 'Peanuts' musical for holidays

A solid kickoff eludes Charlie Brown every time, but he keeps trying.

That sense of “optimism, perseverance, and just having hope” felt like an important message “right now, to what we're going through as a world,” said Joe Martinez, artistic director for Missoula Community Theatre.

He’s directing its production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” which is not actually a holiday show, but feels like it could be one. Since Charles M. Schulz’s “Peanuts” comics were adapted into specials for so many holidays, he said it felt appropriate for the season, so people can “come enjoy a musical and introduce your kids to musicals,” he said.

This musical adaptation has been around for almost as long as those TV specials. Clark Gesner wrote the book, music and lyrics for the show, which premiered in 1967. A revised version that debuted in 1999 was nominated for two Tony Awards for best revival and best director, and won two for best actress and featured actor.

It is not cast for kids, though, but for six adults. Thus, local actor Draylen Askvig will don a yellow shirt with a zig-zag black stripe.

“You’ll know exactly who they are because of their costumes,” Martinez said, whether it’s Lucy’s hairdo or Linus’ blanket.

That means the acting is “mostly about the personality and the physicality” of the characters, each of whom has flaws along with their better qualities. They “really illuminate adult behavior — and child behavior,” he said.

The set will conjure up the specials and the comic strip, complete with piano, doghouse, “all those little iconic things,” he said.

It’s Askvig’s third time acting in a community theater show, although he’s been more involved behind the scenes. A 2015 University of Montana graduate in music education, he’s licensed to teach and does so at summer courses with Next Step Prep and has served as music director on Missoula Children’s Theatre shows.

He originally was supposed to have a part in the community production of “Plaid Tidings: Forever Plaid” last winter, but it was called off due to COVID. Martinez asked him to come back for the iconic role of Charlie Brown this year.

Askvig’s 2-year-old son is a fan of Snoopy, so he’s already seen the specials quite a bit. Other than that, he read up on the comics and honed in on his relatable qualities.

“He’s really optimistic, but everything kind of goes wrong for him, and he’s just kind of a sensitive character that people really like, despite him always screwing it up, and in some ways I can just relate to that,” he said. (He and Martinez joke that he was “typecast for this role.”)

There’s a classic musical style to the production, and each cast member gets a turn in the spotlight — Rachel Lynn Shull as Lucy, Clayton Dutton as Linus, Eric Stahl as Snoopy, Lily Johnson as Sally, and Jake Nachtigal as Schroeder. (Tim Shonkwiler steps into the part for certain performances.) Arielle Natchigal is their music director.

With a cast of adults, Askvig said it’s fun to tap into the spirit of the cartoons “without trying to be too cheesy.”

“There’s nothing that beats getting to tell jokes and have some fun and sing songs for an audience, and people that are excited to be there,” he said. (His son will get to see the show, as his first full play.)

Live theater, too, is “a unique experience depending on the audience that is there,” he said.

They don’t quite break the fourth wall in this show, but it comes close, so “you get to connect with the actors on stage” and at times “become part of the world more than you do if you’re just watching a movie.”

A la carte season

MCT Inc. is running the community theater season “a la carte,” so productions are announced one at a time rather than upfront. It gives the nonprofit flexibility versus the 2020-21 lineup, when they announced a series of shows at the start and then had to readjust. Their next production, “Gilligan’s Island: The Musical,” is set for Jan. 20-30.

“Charlie Brown” and “Gilligan” both have a pre-recorded orchestrated soundtrack, which Martinez said are now often provided for theater groups when they license a play. He expects by their March 2020 show, they’ll be using a small orchestra again.

The capacity in their auditorium is limited to about 200, with the seat divided into three tiers with general-admission seating within those sections rather than assigned seating.

Well-fitting masks are required indoors at all times for those ages 2 and up.

