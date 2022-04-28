Missoula Community Theatre's 'SpongeBob' stays true to good-natured character

Missoula Community Theatre is headed into deep but light musical waters, where SpongeBob and company band together to save their town.

Director Heather Adams, who had not seen the cartoon before signing on to direct, called the stage adaption, "The SpongeBob Musical," sweet, silly, clever and universal.

Nickelodeon’s cartoon landed in a rare sweet spot. Its humor and general good-naturedness became popular with children through to college students.

Regarding the costumes, MCT stuck with the community theater's approach in the past. The show needs its own look and feel. Adams said they wanted to avoid giant square sponge suits, as it might make it feel as though the stage were filled with theme-park mascots. The story is “real,” so the costumes work with the actors rather than against them. There are fun theater moments, she said, like a sequence with a tap-dancing sea anemone, courtesy of MCT’s costume shop.

The plot basically follows life in SpongeBob’s town of Bikini Bottom as a nearby volcano called Mount Humongous threatens to erupt.

“The story is about love and kindness and community and coming together in the face of challenging times, which is incredibly topical,” Adams said. On Broadway, the production was nominated for 12 Tony Awards.

Daniel Crary portrays the title character, who works as a cook at the Krusty Krab. Linnea Connery is Sandy Cheeks, a squirrel scientist who dons diving gear to live amongst the sea creatures. “She’s got it all figured out,” Adams said.

Reid Reimers, of local theater and "SciShow" fame, plays an allegedly diminutive creature named Sheldon Plankton. (The joke is that Reimers is very tall.)

The songs were written for the production by a cast of famous names in pop, spanning an unusual range that includes both John Legend and Lady Antebellum.

Now that case levels have dropped low enough, music director James Rio is leading a live orchestra with some 13 people, who are equipped with mandolin, banjo, guitar, multiple drummers and an on-stage foley artist to provide sound effects.

Adams said Paisley Thornton, the choreographer, generated movements that “keep it grounded in reality,” and wants the story and emotion to carry over. There’s fish moves woven in with the hip-hop dance moves.

Adding to the multimedia look, Ry Graham made animations that will be projected on the rear wall, along with TV sets.

The cast totals 20 community members plus an understudy. They spent eight weeks rehearsing outside of their regular work for the first time in two years.

“We’ve all missed it very dearly,” Adams said. "I think collaborating and working together and working hard, and exercising those muscles has been a joy."

