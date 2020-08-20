Missoula creator Megan Toenyes is 'a mad machine of content creation'

Eventually Toenyes got burnt out, spending 80 hours a week on her YouTube work and feeling drained from putting herself out there for the world to see.

“I learned a lot,” Toenyes said of her work with Snarled. “I’m glad I did it, but it’s not something that’s sustainable, and that’s why I’m not hustling on that right now, because relationships suffer, health suffers.”

As a YouTuber, when your views start to tick up, you also start to get more comments and messages that maybe aren’t as kind, Toenyes said. Some of her videos have more than 2,000 views.

“I burnt out doing (YouTube) because of how vulnerable I was and spending way too much time on it, and then you get some mean messages and you’re just like, why do I even try?” she said. “Now I feel like I do want the art to lead versus me as the personality.”

She said part of her affinity for performance likely stems from her parents' divorce when she was 4.