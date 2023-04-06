At the end of the latest production by Bare Bait Dance, around 26 dancers participate in a sprawling piece titled “Family,” that fills the stage at the Westside Theater.

It’s from “Views from Grandma’s Porch,” a 2012 evening-length piece that founder Joy French choreographed, based on a stay at her relative’s house in Eureka, Kansas. She wanted to tell stories about rural life through contemporary modern dance.

Twelve years and full seasons later, French has revised the piece. It’s a different company now, and she works in a different vocabulary of movement. But she’s still telling stories through motion about modern life here, often with doses of humor.

“I used to joke that I would want the audience to laugh and cry, too,” French said. She wants audiences to be able to clearly see “the earnest sincerity” while leaving room for a collective laugh. “I think that’s what makes the work accessible.”

“Family” is the closing piece in “re|play,” where the company takes a look back at a creative run that’s rare for dance companies. The three-weekend production includes 14 original pieces, all by French (with two that had collaborators). Each night will boast all 14, complete with costume changes.

The performers for this show include 32 dancers total, including the current company members and alumni who are returning, some from out of town.

Playful, accessible and theatrical

French said she’ll “almost never walk in with just a movement quality,” or even music. Sometimes a name or theme for the show comes first, fueling inspiration and ideas thanks to its openness.

“It creates its own physical vocabulary for me, because it’s pretty vague,” she said.

For a piece from their 2015 show, “Happier with a Hoover,” she portrays the late Helen Gurley Brown, the writer and longtime editor of Cosmopolitan. The entire show was threaded around references to femininity in an earlier era of pop culture.

“We could just start pulling pages from 1950s and ’60s catalogs and advertisements,” she said. She enlisted a sound designer, Al Parker, to chop up audio of Brown’s advice for single women, which escalates as the piece goes on. In another piece, the dancers hold their arms stiffly, like paper dolls.

They talked about “how a lot of advice coming out of that era didn’t allow for a full, rounded three-dimensional woman.”

While it’s fun to address and critique those ideas, she said, it’s also fun to embody the glamour that Brown cultivated.

One piece from the show examines the “microcosm and macrocosm” of rural communities and the interdependence in them. Half the dancers are in suits, half are dressed like farmers. One piece from their 2018 show “Wonder Women” calls for a trampoline.

The words “contemporary modern dance” can seem intimidating, but Bare Bait’s work tries to be accessible. Kelly Bouma, a longtime collaborator, said the term conjures up abstract movement that may be too esoteric.

“She creates stories through movement, theatricality and text” in a way that’s interesting, smart and technically challenging.

Jessica Shontz joined the company during its second season. She’d graduated from the University of Montana with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance and had been keeping her eye on opportunities. Shontz stayed with them until the pandemic, and is returning as an alum.

She said French’s work is collaborative, so it requires physical and creative engagement: “She plays to the strengths of all of her dancers but she has the ability as an outside eye to say ‘this moment is really strong,’ or ‘this moment doesn’t work, let’s try something different.’ ”

A piece Bouma directed and French choreographed opens with five dancers at the corner of the stage. A flood light projects their silhouettes onto the two-story screen at the back of the stage. An eerie, scratchy drone sound hums over the PA. Combined with their circa-1950s blouses and skirts, it calls to mind a Hitchcock movie.

They slowly rise into a standing position, and the sound speeds up. It was not static. It was the sound of Beatlemania, a crowd screaming in anticipation. Vintage rock ‘n’ roll suddenly cues up and the dancers begin period-appropriate moves.

In another piece, starring Bouma, “Perspective,” from the 2019 show, “Dance | Words | Dance,” she portrays a high-achieving professional mother, rattling off achievements as she’s held aloft by fellow dancers. She holds a completely straight face while being held upside down and bragging about how she can float.

Their show from early 2020, “Here Be Dragons,” whose title alludes in part to mapmaking and the potential for obstacles ahead, included a piece they’ve nicknamed “Dragon Arms.” French designed complex arm movements for the five dancers, which calls for them, somewhat counterintuitively, to move each half of their body in a different synchronization.

The movements convey “the power that they can conjure around them from a more fantastical, magical place,” French said.

In a work from their 2016 show, “All About Moon,” eight dancers are paired up in duos to symbolize the Earth and its satellite, in synchronized orbit. They’re dressed in blue and white coveralls, supplied by Ashley Zhinin, who dug into their vault of original costumes and made new ones for the company plus all the alums.

Shontz said the duet portion is demanding. “You’re so connected to another person, and so you’re really being present and giving that person your weight and your energy and they’re giving it right back to you, so being in that partnership on stage at that moment is really beautiful, but it takes a lot effort to find the exact give and take.”

The history

The company debuted in March 2012, having grown out of an artist residency at the Downtown Dance Collective. French, fresh from graduate school at the University of Colorado-Boulder, had returned to Missoula.

“My main mission was to be able to continue to work and craft my own choreography,” she said.

She also saw a need for recent graduates to perform local, original work in a small city with a high quality of life.

“I really believe that professional dancers should be able to have a home” that’s not in the dance centers like New York. While she sees the benefits for growth and opportunities it provides, “I don’t believe that’s the only place artists have to live and work.”

It was largely a solo ship for the first four years, with French paying dancers what she could on principle. Around 2015, when she felt she was approaching burnout, Bouma came on board as her co-director.

Bouma had worked with French while she was completing her master’s in theater at the University of Montana.

“I honestly think that Bare Bait Dance is the reason why I stayed in Missoula,” she said. Bouma had attended a season two show, “How to Open a Cupboard,” and thought “this is the kind of work I want to be a part of.” Bouma’s not a trained dancer, but the two meet at that “magical intersection of theater and dance.”

They continued to produce full seasons at a variety of places: the DDC, the University of Montana’s Open Space downstairs in the PARTV Center. They brought the show downtown, to the Elk’s and the Union Hall. In 2017, French won an Artist Innovator Award from the Montana Arts Council.

At the start of 2022, Bare Bait entered an agreement to take over management of the West Side Theater, with Bouma as managing director of the venue. Audiences know where to find them. They don’t have to move gear around from place to place, or find open spots in other venues’ schedules.

“It’s amplified what I can do,” French said.