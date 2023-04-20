This year’s International Wildlife Film Festival will be screening “Remembering Sudan: The Last Male Northern White Rhino,” by a renowned Missoula filmmaker, Ami Vitale.

The 11-minute long short film is a finalist for the festival’s “Living With Wildlife” category, which spotlights movies that delve into the relationship between people and wildlife or the environment.

If you go The film will screen on Sunday, April 23, at 5 p.m. at the Roxy Theater. Tickets available at theroxytheater.org. Filmmaker Ami Vitale and caretaker Zacharia Mutai will be on hand to discuss the movie.

The film tells the story of the world’s last northern white rhinos and the fight to save the species from extinction. Northern white rhinos are a subspecies of rhinos and the only two remaining individuals left live in Kenya in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy. The last rhinos are the daughter and granddaughter of Sudan, the last male northern white rhino who died in 2018.

Sudan’s death sent shockwaves not only through the wildlife conservation community but the entire world. It marked the functional extinction of a species despite decades of conservation efforts.

Vitale was there during the final moments of Sudan’s life and said she remembers the silence that filled the air that day. It was “a haunting silence that seemed to foreshadow what a world without wildlife would look like.”

Despite a seemingly hopeless situation, there are still active efforts to bring the species back from the brink and to care for the remaining rhinos. “Remembering Sudan” sheds light on those efforts including the work of Zacharia Mutai, the head rhino caregiver at Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

Mutai has been working with rhinos for 18 years and on screen he radiates comfort and love for the animals he has spent so much time with.

“If I am with people, I am very quiet … ” Mutai says in the film. “But if it reaches a point where I can speak up about wild animals, I am courageous enough. I have a lot of information, I can speak continuous, nonstop.”

Mutai narrates the film himself and speaks about the work being done to use innovative reproduction methods to bring rhinos back. But so far these efforts have not been successful and to Vitale, they beg the question, “Why is it necessary?”

Poaching rhinos for their horns caused wild populations to plummet from hundreds of thousands across parts of the African continent to only eight individuals by 2009, according to Vitale. The horns are sold primarily to China and countries in Southeast Asia and are considered a traditional medicine despite having no scientifically proven medicinal value.

Yet, poaching continues to be an issue for rhino conservation and drives the decline of a number of other species as well.

Mutai explains in the film that rhino horns are made out of the same material as our fingernails. Yet misinformation continues to cause the slaughter of wildlife.

“At the same time, it is encouraging that a disparate group of people have come together to save something unique and precious,” Vitale said.

Following Sunday’s screening, both Vitale and Mutai will be present for a discussion about the film and the rhino conservation efforts at Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

Vitale said the time she spent with Mutai and the rhinos has been a privilege and she hopes the film can inspire viewers to “fall in love with the wildlife in their own backyards.”

“They [the rhinos] force me to think every day about the challenges ahead of us and remind me of all the hope there is in saving what is left,” Vitale said. “What happens next is in all of our hands.”