Missoula galleries reopen to customers, wary of in-person events

“This to us is a small step to see if we can’t make it work,” Murphy said, adding they’ll have a host greeting people at the door and asking patrons to wait in the lobby if their three gallery rooms are already full, in addition to their other safety measures. “We’re not going back to where we were in December. It’s not going to be like that for the foreseeable future.”

No refreshments will be available, but they will have music from The Pescaderos on their balcony starting at 7:30 p.m. They’ll be facing the street, so the idea is to listen from outside on the ground below rather than inside the gallery.

“If you’re inside, you’ll see them from the back,” he said. And for art lovers not ready yet to visit the gallery, Murphy said they’re also participating in the virtual version.

Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing also plans to host an in-person First Friday and will have their large door open so guests can spill into the parking lot for better social distancing.

A usual hot spot for the city's tourists, Franke isn’t sure what this summer will look like for the Artists' Shop in terms of business. And they plan to just wait and watch to determine when they might be able to hold in-person events like First Friday again.