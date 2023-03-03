What can you make with clay? Finely designed coffee cups, a 6-foot-tall sculpture of a hand, colorful end tables and provocative sculptures.

Those are some of the works on view as the Radius Gallery opens a new space, Radius Clayworks, that’s dedicated exclusively to the medium.

Pottery is the main access point, said co-owner Lisa Simon. “That's what people know and love.”

Part of the gallery will “elevate what they think of as a handmade pot” while showing off larger sculptures.

Of these vertically ambitious works, gallery manager Megan Escene said “there’s not a lot of places in Missoula or Montana that show this ceramic work.”

“We’ve never had this many big pieces in one show before, so it’s really nice to be able to say to the artists who live here that they don’t have to go out of state to show their work. They can show it here in Montana,” she said.

The doors open at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, and the reception runs 5-8 p.m. during First Friday. The first exhibition, which stays on view through the start of May, includes many Missoula and Montana artists for a total of 30. The initial show is designed to show the “full expanse” of the medium.

Later, they’re planning an alumni show for the Clay Studio of Missoula along with solo exhibitions. Brett Kern, an artist who makes sculptures that look like colorful dinosaur balloons, will have a solo exhibition.

Kelly E. McLaughlin's “The Feminine Left,” a hand that’s a little big above 6 feet tall, its index finger raised, the others curling toward the palm and downward, seemingly defying gravity. McLaughlin, who works out of Studio 740 in Helena, wrote on her Instagram that it challenges a traditional Western notion that associates the left hand with “feminine sensibilities” and “weakness.”

Escene said that it’s purely a ceramic sculpture with a hollow interior. In the front window, another one of McLaughlin’s sculptures keeps watch. Also around 6 feet, it’s a figure in a bathrobe, comforted by a small flock of pigeons. “Sometimes, You Just Need the Company,” which is lifesize and lifelike, includes internal support.

***

Radius originally opened in 2014 in a rental space on East Main Street. In 2019, they moved into a purpose-built, glassy new building on Higgins Avenue, built by Brian and Karen Sippy. In 2022, the Sippys bought the building next door to the north and renovated it. They opened it as Relic Gallery, a storefront for a fine art and antiques business, and through conversations with Neal and Simon, made plans to hand it over as a ceramics-specific gallery.

Over the years, Radius began curating more and more work by ceramicists.

The city doesn’t lack for them. Due to the long history of the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts in Helena, the artform has deep roots here. Rudy Autio came back to Missoula from the capital city and spread ideas through teaching at the University of Montana.

Montana State University has a program, too. The state is home to a network of nonprofit ceramic centers in Missoula, Red Lodge, Helena and more, which bring in artists for residencies that last a few months or several years. Many stay afterward.

That gives the gallery a deep roster of artists to exhibit. Many of them are well known in the field nationally — University of Montana professor Julia Galloway was named the 2023 Artist of the Year by Ceramics Monthly. For her Endangered Species Project, she’s spent years researching species and crafting urns and plates dedicated to them. A few of these vessels are on view in Radius — a rare instance of her use of black clay, in which she’s carved the Meltwater Lednian Stonefly and Western Glacier Stonefly.

Ceramics was originally one of many mediums that the gallery exhibited, growing over time. Other sculptors like Trey Hill (another UM professor), Adrian Arleo and Beth Lo (a retired UM professor), have displayed work there and gradually it grew over time.

The medium can lend itself to ambitious sculptures. Crista Ann Ames, who got her MFA at UM and is now based in Washington, is showing a larger-than-life piece modeled on Rodin’s “The Thinker.” It would likely be prohibitively expensive to produce in bronze or marble, Simon said.

“Now you can do these things in ceramic, so it has made it more accessible,” she said.

Another factor is that Montana has two kilns large enough to make this kind of work — one at UM and another at the Archie Bray. Galloway said the university’s kiln draws students who want to work at that scale.

Off-campus, the options have expanded, too. In addition to the Clay Studio, the longest-running space, Wildfire Ceramic Studio opened, offering space for its artists, plus an exhibition space and classes. Throw Ceramics did likewise at the start of the year, with rental space and classes. Other outlets offer paint-your-own-pottery options.

To Galloway, these newer outlets are opening and succeeding because of the public interest.

They fill a demand from people who want to learn how to work with clay, a community-based art form. They get to explore new creative avenues while meeting and working with interesting people.

“The new gallery is reinforcing the strength of contemporary ceramics in Montana,” Galloway said.

***

Richard Notkin, who lived in Montana for decades before moving to Washington, sent over a number of sculptures made with his intricately sculpted tiles. Simon said he's an example of an artist who works in extreme detail in a small scale. One centers on a reproduction of a horse from Picasso’s “Guernica,” surrounded by layers of human ears with yellow and black colors. (It’s titled “Echoes of A Million Unheard Screams: Guernica No. 1.”)

Tip Toland is showing a set of three busts titled “Three Sisters from Auld.” The realist construction, with furrowed brows and laugh lines, accentuates their expressions.

Peter Pincus contributed a colored porcelain urn. Its spherical main chamber is decorated with a range of blue stripes, crisply rendered, that all join in the center. Escene said he’s very well-known for his techniques, including slip-casting — a mold-based form of construction.

Alison Reintjes of Missoula, who’s a Bray resident alum, is showing functional works with her signature geometric designs and surfaces. (Also look out for her end tables.)

“It’s so intimate at the level of a cup or a vase,” she said before gesturing to the 6-foot-tall hand. “Look at that."