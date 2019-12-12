IF YOU GO

The Center's annual Gay Holiday Soirée is set for Friday, Dec. 13 at the Zootown Arts Community Center Show Room.

A beer and wine cocktail hour kicks off at 7 p.m., followed by a drag show from 8-10 and topped off with a dance party.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at zootownarts.org or at the door. Proceeds support The Center.