If you love Greek food and culture, head to Sixth Street this weekend.
The annual Montana Greek Festival is marking its fifth year on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 14-15.
Each year, members of the Greek community spend weeks preparing a menu of fresh spanakopita, tiropita (phyllo pastry stuffed with egg and feta), dolmathes (stuffed grape leaves), gyros (traditional meat and veggie), souvlaki and a full selection of Greek pastries.
Those 21 and older can buy drinks at the "taverna," and everyone can shop at the agora, aka Greek market.
In addition, there will be live Greek music, dance lessons and children's activities.
The schedule is Friday from 5-10 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. in the backyard of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 301 S. Sixth St. W.
Admission is free. For more information, go to the Facebook page, "Montana Greek Festival: Athens Under the Big Sky."