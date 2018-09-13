IF YOU GO

BetweenTheLines Theatre is opening its third season with Kenneth Lonergan's "This Is Our Youth," playing at the Roxy Theater from Sept. 18-23. Tickets are $20 general admission, $16 for seniors age 65 and up, and $12 for students. Season tickets are $50 for adults, $40 for seniors, $30 for students.

The play contains adult language and drug use.

Tuesday-Friday, Sept. 18-21: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22: 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 23: 2 p.m.

The other plays this season are "Blackbird" by David Harrower and "The Buffalo Play," a premiere of a new work by Ciara Griffin and Kendra Potter of the MT+NYC Collaborative. Watch for specific dates on the BetweenTheLines Facebook page.