Two contemporary plays that have never been performed in Missoula before. One play that's never been performed at all.
The city's independent contemporary company, BetweenTheLines Theatre, is staying true to its mission as its third season opens next week.
The bootstrap ensemble is finding a new balance, said founder and producer Mason Wagner. Their goal is to present "critically acclaimed, contemporary stories so that we can take the risk of producing a new play," he said.
The established stories are "This Is Our Youth," a 1996 script about adolescents in Reagan-era Manhattan, written by Kenneth Lonergan. The playwright won an Oscar for his screenplay for the 2016 film, "Manchester By the Sea." David Harrower's "Blackbird," from 2005, which has been critically acclaimed but also described as wrenching, will be performed in February.
The new work is "The Buffalo Play," written by Kendra Potter and Ciara Griffin, a duo who co-founded a cross-country cooperative called the MT+NYC Collaborative. The plot draws on the incident in Yellowstone National Park in which a tourist loaded a stray bison calf into his vehicle, believing it needed help.
** **
Wagner, a native of New York, started the company as a one-off venture in 2016 not long after graduating from the University of Montana. He and some of his peers staged "The Flick," a 2014 Pulitzer winner by Annie Baker, at the Roxy Theater. The turnout for a contemporary play, three hours long no less, proved strong and enthusiastic enough that Wagner decided to return for a full season, and the company is now in residence at the nonprofit Roxy.
This year, collaborators approached Wagner about the plays, which he said contributes to the ensemble feel rather than him "cooking up a collection of plays in a vacuum."
Jourdan Nokleby, who starred in "Gruesome Playground Injuries" last year, broached the idea of "This is Our Youth," which will mark her directorial debut.
Lonergan based the story, set in 1982, on his own memories of growing up in the era. Nokleby cast UM undergraduates, playing characters not far removed from their own ages: Hudson Therriault, a senior, plays Dennis, a star high school athlete turned drug dealer. Antonio Armagno, a junior, plays his friend Warren, who took off with a substantial pot of money from his abusive father. Morgan Solonar, also a senior, portrays Jessica. Wagner said her arc follows "the discord between what she really wants and what she thinks she should want. She is so profound in the play, almost prophetic — especially in terms of how we will look back on ourselves and how we change."
Solonar has toured with the Montana Repertory Theatre twice: in its national tour for "On Golden Pond," and its first-ever trip to China with "To Kill A Mockingbird."
Wagner said that while it's a period piece, it's not a nostalgia trip.
"We're looking back in an intentional way," he said. Nokleby, who first read the script in college, said "the struggles of growing up and trying to articulate your ideas are universal throughout the ages." Like all late teens and early 20-somethings, they don't always treat their friends well in the process of hashing out their own lives.
"It's unrelenting," Wagner said, "And that's part of the youthful quality of it, is that it's so high energy and frenetic until the bottom really drops out."
It's a challenging play for the actors, Wagner said. They're on stage, with a minimal set of an apartment, for two full acts without a break. Therriault, whose character is stunned out of post-high school coasting by a tragedy, has a four-page monologue at one point. Nokleby said Therriault has the energy for the "larger-than-life" qualities alongside "those moments of honest communication," and "when he brings that in, it's really striking."
Armagno, meanwhile, "brings this really beautiful vulnerability to his work." Jessica, like the other characters, is "young, doesn't know her place," and "does an excellent job of portraying that uncertainty," she said.
Filmmaker Marshall Granger designed screen projections, where specific memories develop in the form of Polaroid pictures. Nokleby said it reinforces their production concept, in which the play itself is a memory, hazy and selective. Erin Agner, sound designer and stage designer, has created the apartment set, with references to period color like teal and orange-brown.
***
In February, the company will produce "Blackbird," by Scottish playwright David Harrower. The idea was pitched by director Adam Miller and actor Jeff Medley, another alum from previous seasons.
Wagner said it's equally demanding of the actors, who will be alone on stage for an hour and a half. Una, now in her late 20s, has come to confront Ray, now in his 50s. Fifteen years earlier, he had sex with her when she was only 12. Since Harrower wrote the play in 2005, the #MeToo movement and awareness of sexual abuse and power dynamics have shifted drastically.
Miller said the play is "about consequences."
"On the matter of sexual assault and emotional manipulation, it forces the audience to understand that a person who did something unthinkable is still a human being, while at the same time reminding us that our mistakes live on and affect others for the rest of their lives. Blackbird and the #MeToo movement both address what happens when a person confronts the one who victimized them."
***
For the spring production, the company is producing a new play. Last spring, they closed the season with "In the Snow," a new work by Missoula playwright Kate Morris. The Montana native, who studied at the Art Institute of Chicago, dove into themes about social work and social judgments, poverty and mental illness in rural America with unconventional storytelling methods.
The audience reaction and turnout was so strong that they're producing another new work this year.
Potter, who directed "In the Snow," approached them with "The Buffalo Play." Potter, who moved to Missoula after cultivating a career on the East Coast, wrote the script with Ciara Griffin, a member of a cross-country theater group, MT+NYC Collaborative.
Wagner said it will be challenging for the cast and crew, since the plot employs magical realism. As with any new play, it's more challenging overall.
"There's no tried and true way to do it. There's no established form. There's no one giving you permission or not," he said.
The production will open here in Missoula, and through Potter and Griffin's collaborative, will head to New York for a three-week run at the Tank, an off-Broadway theater.
With Montana-specific material that touches on our experience in nature, they'll be able to "see how it affects very different audiences in a very clear way," he said.