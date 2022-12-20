Missoula instrumental band takes a road trip through space and time

If the mountains of Mars could make music, it would probably sound akin to Rob Travolta’s newest album, “Landscapes and Soundscapes.” Rob Cave, the bassist and namesake for the band, blends his brilliant and unconventional bass style with the talented Cole Bronson on drums, and sound wizard Carter French on synthesizer.

Together, the three musicians produced the moody and atmospheric seven-song album that they describe as “road trip music when traveling through space and time.”

The album is entirely instrumental and while it often rides the harder edge of both math-rock and post-rock, it also makes for more contemplative listening.

All three come from different musical backgrounds and have played with other bands of varying genres. But they say what’s unique about Rob Travolta is how easily it was for them to come together to create and play in sync.

“I think a lot of this band is a celebration of our friendships,” Cave said. “I feel like when we are at band practice, it’s almost like a second home of sorts where you can just be yourself.”

While the music of Rob Travolta has been around since 2017 and Cave and Bronson have been playing together for years, the synth is a newer addition to their sound that Cave said is exactly what the band needed.

“I feel like Carter enables us to be a bit more free on stage and not be worried about the technical aspects of our music,” Cave said.

“We just instantly started playing better,” Bronson said.

Songs like “Landscapes and Soundscapes,” and “Nomad and Moose” both typify the bold and rich synthesizer sounds produced by French. The spacey road trip vibes are almost entirely a result of French’s creations, which are otherworldly in themselves and prod at the imagination.

“It’s almost like a textural foundation that lifts me and Cole up as a whole,” Cave said.

Other songs like “Wander to Return,” highlight the raw skill behind Bronson’s drumwork. The two and a half minute song showcases a depth of rhythmic artistry in a small amount of time. The song is also novel in itself in that the parts of the song are non-repeating.

Creating atypical song structures that break away from classical schemes is something that Cave says instrumental music lends itself well to.

“I really like trying to explore the arrangements and not leave anything out that would sound good,” Cave said. “I think it’s kind of like putting together a puzzle.”

Throughout the album, the songs are carried by Cave’s uncanny ability on the bass to create melodies that are unorthodox in the world of electric bass. At first listen, Cave’s careful note selection and perfect execution of melodies in the higher register can make it sound like a richly deep guitar.

All the songs were written by Cave during the pandemic’s era of quarantine and lockdown.

“A lot of the songs for me were rooted in trying to find perseverance and patience in the loss,” Cave said.

One of the songs, “Better Normal,” was written at Cave’s family cabin along the Missouri River. The cabin was built by his grandfather in 1947 and has been a place of imagination and inspiration for songwriting since he was a kid.

The cabin was also the inspiration for the album’s cover art, which was designed by Eight Coins, a local tattoo artist and founder of Witch of the Woods Tattoo in Missoula. It depicts a small cabin on the edge of the river that is being dwarfed by the same mountains and rocky faces that Cave remembers being awed by as a kid.

By just listening along however, the inspiration that would be impossible to guess without vocals, but that is how Cave prefers to write his music.

“I like to give hints about myself and my upbringing and my interests without spelling it out with lyrics and vocals,” Cave said. “I feel like it’s really up to the listener to determine what the song means to them.”