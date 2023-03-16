To get an idea of the range of musical interests that saxophonist-composer Caroline Davis has, take a look at the concerts she has lined out in Missoula.

At the University of Montana’s annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival, she’s a member of the guest sextet. Having studied with legends on her instrument like Lee Konitz, she’s working with students during the day and then performing in a public concert in the evenings (see box).

After that’s wrapped, she’ll head over to the Westside Theater. Running her horn through a synthesizer and effects, she’ll improvise with a dancer.

“I've usually approached things outside of the box,” she said.

If you go Caroline Davis is performing in Missoula as one of the guest artists at the 43rd annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival at the University of Montana. The final public concert is Friday, March 17, in the Dennison Theatre. Tickets are available at griztix.com. After Friday’s concert, there’s an after-hours jam session at Stave & Hoop Speakeasy. Davis will also play on Saturday, March 18, at the Westside Theater with dancer Michelle Boulé and the electro-acoustic trio of Naomi Siegel, Bill Kautz and Michael Musick. Doors open at 7 p.m., show’s at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, go to thewestsidetheater.com.

Davis, who was named a Downbeat Rising Star on her instrument in the 2021 critics poll, counts open-minded parents and a Montessori education as part of her way of looking at music. After starting on sax in school bands, that interest in music was expanded upon when they moved to the Lone Star State when she was 12.

“A lot of the musical influences that moved me to be more serious about jazz and creative music started there in Texas,” she said.

While living and working in Chicago, she studied with major figures in its music scene like Nicole Mitchell, Von Freeman and Fred Anderson.

Outside of music, she earned a Ph.D. in music cognition. Her background in psychology has come across through her sound.

“I tried for a long time to keep them pretty separate, because I thought that being too heady about the music made me feel a bit constrained," she said. "But I do think it has an influence on my process for writing. I’ll take some influence from articles I’ve read, or concepts I’ve read about in cognitive psychology or neuroscience, and I’ll work on ideas that’ll eventually become compositions.”

On her website, you can hear a pandemic project called “Oscillations,” in which she made one video a day for 52 weeks starting in January 2021.

They’re short performances that she “based on this idea that there's all these rhythms going on in the brain.” She’d read about that activity between neurons and used it as a base to “reflect upon that, in this rhythmic practice on the saxophone.”

In 2021, she released an album called “Portals, Volume 1: Mourning,” written during the pandemic as she was coping with her father’s death. The players include her quintet: Marquis Hill (trumpet), Julian Shore (piano), Chris Tordini (bass) and Allan Mednard (drums). Adding to that core group, she composed arrangements for a string quartet that blended them into the work.

“I was more focused on the players themselves," she said. "I was interested in combining the texture of strings and then I found these four."

Describing their playing as “completely fearless,” she decided to write works for them that were integrated rather than using them as a backdrop in a way they often are. That avoided the “accompanied by” format.

Next year, she’ll release a follow-up that features her quintet, plus vocalists and a poet/rapper, with some tracks featuring flutist-composer Nicole Mitchell.

“Portals, Volume 2” was written with a grant from Chamber Music America that allowed her to select a mentor.

“I chose Nicole as my mentor, and she helped me to shape the compositions for my band and to write the music to feel better with my band,” she said. She saved some additional compositions for Mitchell to perform.

The Westside Theater

Last year, Davis came through western Montana with the Institute for Creative Music. The four-piece group put on workshops and concerts with students in Missoula and the Flathead Valley. She also knows Missoula trombonist-composer Naomi Siegel through Mutual Mentorship for Musicians (they were in different cohorts). The program was started during the pandemic by musicians Jen Shyu and Sara Serpa, pairing together women, queer and BIPOC artists for collaborations.

The threads of connections all lead to Saturday’s concert, which will find Davis collaborating with a “movement artist.” Michelle Boulé, who moved to Missoula from New York City, was called “one of her generation’s many strong examples of the dancer as artist,” by The New York Times. Davis said she likes how Boulé crosses between disciplines, and besides artistic expression, she’s involved in somatic healing work.

Boulé and Davis will improvise together using only prompts.

“A lot of the stuff that we’ll be doing is going to be very in the moment, improvised. And because we both have such strong free-improvisation practices where the spirit of the moment, the spirit of the audience, the energy from the audience, will be affecting all of that,” she said.

She'll play her horn without any special effects at times, but she's also be bringing an electronic set-up, something she's been experimenting with for 10 years. Her rig includes a Critter & Guitari Organelle, a compact and portable synthesizer with effects that can be manipulated with a pedal. A small microphone on her horn pipes the sound directly into the unit, just like a guitar.

And like a guitar pedalboard, it expands the possibilities for solo performers. “Because it’s monophonic, you can only really do so much … it’s nice to be able to create harmony within your instrument with the help of these tools,” she said.

Equity and instruction

Davis teaches in a wide variety of formats, and some of her work relates to equity in music.

One example is a graduate course, “New Narratives: Creating Space for Equity in Music” (called “Jazz and Gender” for undergrads.) They study tunes written by under-acknowledged women composers in prior eras and learn them by ear, like “Struttin’ With Some Barbecue,” by Lil Hardin Armstrong, and “Willow Weep for Me” by Ann Ronell.

Another example of an artist whose work and legacy had been overlooked includes Dorothy Ashby, a singer and harpist who learned to play bebop on her instrument. Her overall sound and arrangements have had a long shadow.

“I think a lot of people realized how important she was when they saw how many rap artists and beat-makers were sampling her,” Davis said. The WhoSampled.com list of her work looks like a list of influential musicians in their right: Madlib, Flying Lotus, J Dilla, Blood Orange and many more.

They’ve brought in guests like drummer-composer Terri Lyne Carrington, whose album, “New Standards Vol. 1,” won the 2023 Grammy for Best Jazz Instrumental Album; guitarist-singer Wendy Eisenberg; pianist Fred Hersch, and more, that work in the realm of jazz and creative music.

“We cover certain artists … who have been overlooked and we also create space for them, for the students, to share their experiences within jazz and creative music spaces, to let us know if gender or gender expression has ever been an issue for them, or they've ever seen it to be an issue,” she said. “And we talk a lot about that.”