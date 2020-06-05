Missoula kids make dad's circus dream come true with collaborative, colorful circus paintings

Day by day, they built on their concepts and made adjustments and changes as they went.

“The pieces are pretty raw or messy or you can see the omissions and mistakes, and it’s just all part of it,” Reintjes said.

He and his wife, Alison, a ceramicist, have local art hanging throughout their home and a studio in their basement for their professional work. While they often expose their kids to different forms of art, taking on their dad’s dream-inspired idea was the first focused project they’ve done together.

Since then and since the stay-at-home order was put into place, he said the kids have been moving from art project to art project. While the two obviously inherited the artistic family gene, Reintjes said the important thing is they continue to see art and creativity as a vital part of life.