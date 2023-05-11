Songs about everything from dad jokes, sci-fi and love to breaking gender stereotypes and waiting out the pandemic will grace the stage at the Zootown Arts Community Center.

In the center’s first ever “Kid’s Bops!”, six of Missoula’s rock bands will be performing covers of songs written by past participants in the center’s Rock Camp youth program. Every year the camp brings together kids ages 8-14 to create a band, pick up an instrument and write a song to perform at the end of the camp.

Throughout the years, the songs that have been written by the kids have become a part of the ZACC’s canon. Many of the rock camp band’s songs have been remembered so fondly by the community that it became obvious the songs needed to be revitalized, according to Noelle Huser, the ZACC’s venue manager.

Huser was instrumental in putting together the Kid’s Bops! performance and said she has been wanting to highlight many of the kids’ songs for a while now.

“These songs are so good,” Huser said. “And I think by bringing out a bunch of local bands that people in this community enjoy ... it will just kind of draw attention to this kids’ Rock Camp program and how important it is.”

The Rock Camp program is instructed by a number of ZACC staff and community members who help guide kids through the process of writing and creating music. Kids come in with a wide range of musical experience and for many, it is their first time picking up an instrument.

The songs that the kids produce are equally variable with heavy-hitting rock songs like “Pelicans in the Rainforest” by Exotic Mess to the slow, Western-style groove “No Rules” by Silver Fireworks.

Working with a band to collaborate on a group creation can be a lot of work, said Huser. But it’s a chance for kids to develop their interpersonal and communication skills.

The show will open with this year’s spring Rock Camp bands who will perform their own original tunes. They will be followed by six Missoula bands that will each play six covers. Some of the bands include Mido Skip, Spaghetti Vampire and The Western States.

Each of the bands selected have ties to the ZACC either through other programs or by having played there before, Huser said. Huser’s band, ESP, will be one of the bands performing and covering the kids’ tunes.

One of the songs Huser is excited about is the song, “Janet” by a 2018 Rock Camp band called Devil’s Raincoat. The song tells the story of a shapeshifting duck who goes through many different lives and undergoes a harrowing adventure. The song is one of the more well-known Rock Camp songs, said Huser.

The song is an upbeat tune with rather-hilarious lyrics like, “For days we were like best friends but somehow you went away. My neighbor told me the next day that you were eaten by an eagle yesterday.”

Some of the other tunes set to be covered are more introspective and speak to the trials and tribulations of being a kid in today’s world.

“Good for a Girl,” by Shuzithuizis is about rejecting the need to preface being good at something if you’re a girl. Lyrics like “I’m not good for a girl, I’m just good.” and “I may be a girl but I’ll kick you in the knee,” drive home the song’s empowering message.

“I think seeing things through kids’ perspectives is really eye-opening and awesome,” Huser said. “And I just really hope that this highlights their talent and creativity.”