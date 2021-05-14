Missoula mural goes up in library's water room

A splashy new mural has gone up to complement the interactive kids’ water exhibits at the Missoula Public Library.

The water room upstairs at the new library is a boisterous zone. Kids are splashing around at interactive water tables, where they can tinker with whirlpools or snag artificial fish.

Look out the windows and you’ll catch a south-facing view of the valley. On the wall, a colorful mural, some 28 feet wide by 17 feet tall, by Missoula artist Josh Quick is on display.

It depicts the town, facing east with the Clark Fork River flowing through the center, and its colorful multitude of people, places and things. Quick, a Missoula native, said he was thinking about the city during spring and summer, and wanted to conjure the “friendly feeling of what our community is like during that time.”

The water room is a joint project between the library, Families First Learning Lab and spectrUM Discovery Area. They reached out to the Clark Fork Coalition and other partners to “help identify what we wanted to feature, including recreation around the Clark Fork River, the Missoula watershed, how water flows in our ecosystem,” said Jessie Herbert-Meny, director of spectrUM, while, of course, making it playful and fun.