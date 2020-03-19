Missoula musicians look to live-streaming to replace lost gigs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"All kinds of people are affected that you don't even think about," he said.

He now has a month and half to spend in Missoula, likely writing more songs for a new album — he already has one recorded that's now delayed — and making hand-tooled leatherwork to help pay his bills.

He's decided to sign up for another summer working on the trail crews in Glacier National Park, his old job, since at least it's reliable and has the bonus of taking place in remote locations.

He's never considered live-streaming before.

"It's never been something that appealed to me too much when you could congregate in person, but it definitely serves a purpose now," he said.

Singer-songwriter Caroline Keys recently recorded an album with her group Junior, which features vocals by herself, Jenny Lynn and Hermina Jean. Their Friday date was originally intended as a private house show to raise money to have their new recordings mixed and mastered.

Instead, they'll play at Olson's, "sort of like a youth-group lock-in," she said.