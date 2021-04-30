Missoula narrative dance film takes a look ‘from the outside in’

Using the push and pull of dance and action, props and settings, and the powers of cinematography, “Window Dressing” will be a powerful story of women leaning on one another told through the frame of windows.
“Every year I'm impressed with my company and what [we're] able to do and how we collaborate together, and this year is no different,” said Joy French, executive director and founder of Bare Bait Dance Company. She also served as the director and choreographer for “Window Dressing.”
Bare Bait had an unforeseen twist in their 10th year as the COVID-19 pandemic upturned the world. But French said they adapted well using film, a medium she had some experience in. She said their final show of the season, “Window Dressing,” is an accumulation of all she’s learned through this unusual year.
“I'm hoping that as people watch this and come to it, that they discover dance on film in a different capacity,” French said. “Cause it is its own language and its own magic that is different than the stage.”
The 30-minute film tells the story of six women in one house. It begins with a year as seen through the windows of the home and then takes an even closer look at the dancers. French didn’t want to give away too much, but she did divulge that the women all attend a funeral together and then the rest of the piece explores their emotional reactions in depth. There is a bit of mystery too, she said, and not everything is as it seems.
“It sounds really somber,” French said with a laugh. “It’s not as somber as it sounds.”
Local writer Kate Morris helped her develop an extensive storyline with interesting characters, conflicts and resolutions, but without any dialogue.
The piece was shot over four nights last weekend at a classic Missoula home in the Slant Streets neighborhood. The home has four central rooms with a fairly open layout that made it perfect for window shots. Parts of the show were filmed inside, though each scene was captured at least once from the outside looking in through the windows.
French wanted it to feel like you were just getting a glimpse of a much larger picture when you saw the characters through the window, just as we see a glimpse of our neighbors’ lives by witnessing moments through a window while doing things like walking our dogs.
The idea for the show came to French near the beginning of the pandemic, when she considered holding a house show at her own home where people could stand outside and watch the show through the windows. Though that never happened, the idea stuck with her and evolved into their season closer.
They filmed the whole piece at night, which created some unique challenges. She said the dancers were pushed until 4 a.m. one night, recalling one of her dancers busted out a solo at 3:30 in the morning with an exquisite capacity for endurance.
Another challenge French faced was making decisions as a film director. She was used to questions about stage directions and lighting but was not as prepared to decide if a shot needed to be taken again or not. Despite the challenges, she loved putting together the entire show, which she said was a unique and beautiful way to cap off a decade of dance.
“I'm really proud of the season and that we weathered the pandemic,” French said. “As well as just lasting 10 years in the performing arts.”
She said the original idea for the 10th season was to have a retrospective stage show that would bring back alumni dancers, previous dance pieces and be a way to look back on everything they’d accomplished in their first decade. While the pandemic ruined any chances of a stage show, she said she’s still proud of what they put together.
So, instead of their original idea of looking back on the past 10 years, they’re looking back on this one as each ticket for “Window Dressing” comes with a viewing of the seven other shorter dance films the company made this year.
“It's been in a really fun year. You know I've been very blessed to have some beautifully consistent dancers over the years who I've been able to collaborate with multiple years in a row, and this year because of the pandemic things felt different,” French said. She added that many of her long-standing dancers had to step back during the pandemic and so many of her new hires were young dancers fresh out of school. “I feel totally honored that they've come into the company … cause it's been a rough year.”
The six dancers in question are Lizzie Archer, Mackenzie Black, Katie Conrad, Tara McFarland, Tiki Preston and Maeve Fahey.
It was important to French to keep them all safe, but also to have this final film be an unmasked one. While they wore masks and tested frequently throughout the year, they made sure to get all of the dancers vaccinated before shooting “Window Dressing.” Shooting had to be pushed to make it happen, but they pulled it off.
French said the dancers had to start thinking about what they did with their faces while performing, something we all haven’t had to do from under our masks in a while. But without the masks, there's an even more real and intimate look at the lives of these six characters.
French is also grateful for the help of Mike Steinberg and Kelly Bouma who filmed the piece. And R.O. Shapiro is developing an original soundtrack for the show. She said he’s creating something with a jazz standard feel to it.
French plans to continue making films like this going into the future but is excited at the prospect of performing on stages again. She said film has helped the company to be more visible and to put Montana on the map. She’s even considering filming future stage shows for those who can’t attend in person. And on top of that she can enter the film pieces into screen dance festivals where she hopes to show the world that Montana is home to some incredible artists.