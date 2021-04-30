Missoula narrative dance film takes a look ‘from the outside in’

Another challenge French faced was making decisions as a film director. She was used to questions about stage directions and lighting but was not as prepared to decide if a shot needed to be taken again or not. Despite the challenges, she loved putting together the entire show, which she said was a unique and beautiful way to cap off a decade of dance.

“I'm really proud of the season and that we weathered the pandemic,” French said. “As well as just lasting 10 years in the performing arts.”

She said the original idea for the 10th season was to have a retrospective stage show that would bring back alumni dancers, previous dance pieces and be a way to look back on everything they’d accomplished in their first decade. While the pandemic ruined any chances of a stage show, she said she’s still proud of what they put together.

So, instead of their original idea of looking back on the past 10 years, they’re looking back on this one as each ticket for “Window Dressing” comes with a viewing of the seven other shorter dance films the company made this year.