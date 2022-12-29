Missoula NYE celebration to culminate in an 'egg drop'

What’s New Year’s Eve without a big splash at the stroke of midnight?

For Missoula on Main, the revamped version of the 29th annual First Night celebration, there’s going to be an “egg drop.”

“We wanted to do a ball drop of some sort to mark the time,” said Heather Adams, the executive director of Arts Missoula.

The drop will be part of a block party on Main Street, one of 30 events happening on Saturday. From 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., the street will be closed between Pattee and Washington, with music, food trucks and beverages.

For the closing flourish of 2022, Adams set about brainstorming with a team: Ryan Gray, the general manager of The Wren hotel, the title sponsor for the night, Kyle Glover, the coordinator for the street party, and Brian Gregoire, manager of the scene shop at the University of Montana School of Theatre and Dance.

The final product is a colorful 5.5-foot tall egg, around 4.5 feet wide. When you see it on Saturday night, it will be shining with LEDs, courtesy of lighting artist Brenden Hierro, and topped with a “bird house.”

The drop will go something like this: At 11 p.m., the LEDs will illuminate the egg, suspended some 30 feet in the air by a crane.

The egg, made of foam and coated with plastic wrap and epoxy and supported by a metal frame, will not go crashing down. At the appointed time, it will “drop but not fall,” she said, with an accompanying dramatic light show.

It will add an element of revelry, Adams said, to mark the event’s return after years of pandemic disruption. She was thinking of prior First Nights like New Year’s Eve in 1999, when the organization threw a big party in the Adams Center.

Missoula on Main

Besides the street party, Missoula on Main has a wide variety of offerings in keeping with its long-running mission.

“This event is to elevate artists and arts organizations in town,” Adams said. It’s a way to spotlight performers in different venues and catch the eyes and ears of new audiences at little or no cost.

They’ve lined up a mix of free and ticketed options running the length of Main Street, so people only have to park once. (Main between Pattee and Washington will be closed starting at 6 p.m.)

Activities range from a Missoula Symphony Orchestra performance to luminaria making with the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center to live jazz and more.

Adams said recovery from the pandemic is still ongoing, so they’ve looked to bring back popular staples like the Celtic Dragon Pipe Band and the Drum Brothers, alongside newer participants.

It runs a full 12 hours, from noon to midnight, with alcohol-free events designed for families and others serving drinks.

Twenty of the events are free and 10 require tickets, which are half-off through Dec. 30 at midnight. For a breakdown of the schedule, go to missoulaonmain.org. The long-running “button” system isn’t being used.

Since the egg won’t be broken, they aim to bring it back in the coming years.

“We’ll have a competition where artists can submit proposals to decorate this egg,” she said.