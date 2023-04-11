The prevalence of technology in our everyday lives can seem overwhelmingly inescapable.

But the play “Sports of Nature” is bringing humor into a rather serious discussion about our dependence on tech.

If you go "Sports of Nature" runs April 13-16 at the ZACC Show Room, 7:30 p.m., 2 p.m. (April 15-16). $20, $15 for students/seniors, zootownarts.org.

It’s a topic that is often on the mind of Shaun Gant, the playwright, producer and executive director of the nonprofit Third Ear Productions. While Gant is a prolific playwright with 25 plays to date, she also is a librarian and educator at Hellgate High School. In her time there, she has seen the extent of the infiltration of technology into the lives of young people.

“The inspiration is being a teacher, being surrounded by it and wanting to deal with it head on,” Gant said.

Despite being an ethically weighty subject, Gant’s style as a playwright tends toward comedy.

“I like to laugh at our dependence,” Gant said. “And even fear of the unknown and of technology, AI. And so I make jokes about it.”

That’s why the play takes a rather unusual approach to bringing the subject to the stage. In the script, there is only one human character. The rest of the characters are technological devices including a few cell phones and an iPod.

The play follows the evolving and changing relationships between the main human character and their devices over time and throughout their life.

“It sounds really silly,” Gant said. “But they [the characters] do tackle a lot of really tough problems that we have, not just interpersonal, but with technology.”

The relationship between people and technology is something that Gant has had concerns about for a long time. She has spent time reading and learning about its role in our lives and has incorporated the topic into past plays of hers. But “Sports of Nature” is the first time that she has delved this deep into the exploration of the ideas.

The nature of the subject matter inspired Gant to put together a discussion panel that will follow the matinee showings. The panel will include professors from the University of Montana’s philosophy department and the computer science department as well as students from Hellgate High School.

The renowned UM professor emeritus of philosophy, Albert Borgmann, will also be a part of the panel and has spent his career focusing on the philosophy of technology.

With such a diverse selection of panelists, Gant hopes it will prompt an engaging discussion that will shed light on the different ways that people relate to technology, both good and bad.

Exploring whether technology is a positive or negative force is a question that the play is intended to pose, said Alex Kowalchik, the play’s director.

Kowalchik says that theater can be a great way to explore ideas and bring a topic to light. And while the play poses ethical questions, it doesn’t answer them directly for the audience either, Kowalchik said.

“Truly good theater doesn’t give you an answer,” Kowalchik said. “It leads you into an arena and lets you figure it out on your own.”