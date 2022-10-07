Missoula playwright and theater nonprofit team up for ‘spooky’ new play

The frightening, demon-stuffed stories Missoula playwright Laramie Dean pens stand in stark contrast to his bright and boisterous personality. But, according to Dean, the two actually go hand-in-hand.

For Dean, a gay man who grew up in rural eastern Montana, writing and reading horror as a child was more than a chance for cheap thrills — it was an exercise in belonging.

“I think for a lot of queer people who like horror, it’s a safe place,” Dean said. “You’re terrified that your parents or friends are going to find out, and that you’ll be disowned. And then you'll feel like the monster.”

Today, the 43-year-old is in his 11th year teaching theater at Hellgate High School, has scripted plays being performed around the country and the world, and is enjoying married life in Missoula with husband Ryan Young.

Fall 2022 is shaping up to be particularly eventful for Dean. Fledgling Missoula theater company MissCast Productions is set to premiere his spooky new play, titled “I Am Acquainted With the Night.” And, Dean’s first novel, “Black Forest,” is coming out Nov. 1.

From script to stage, the play brought Missoula creatives together, united in a mission to spotlight under-represented characters and voices.

Frights from Facebook

Dean describes “I Am Acquainted With the Night” and much of his other work as “Montana Gothic,” drawing inspiration from life growing up in eastern Montana.

In his family’s farmhouse, situated between rolling hills and a creek about 20 miles from Richey, Montana, Dean said he developed a ravenous appetite for all things terrifying — Universal’s classic monsters, horror movies and television. He said he started reading Stephen King at 7 years old, and the author even sent him an autographed copy of “Cycle of the Werewolf.”

“I think I went to bed that night in my tiny bedroom listening to the coyotes howl outside and just being terrified — and loving being terrified,” Dean recalled.

Dean said his introduction to theater came when he was a kindergartner in the form of a Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Cinderella.” He played a pumpkin, and remembered loving every moment.

But, Dean said the “best thing to ever happen" to him was when he moved to Missoula as an eighth grader, where his mother studied law. As a freshman at Hellgate, Dean said he made fast friends and gained the confidence to come out as gay.

Since then, Dean’s acquired four degrees — three in theater, one in education — and published five plays, primarily for high school performers. Dean said “I Am Acquainted With the Night” is his first recent play written for non-student actors and not based on classics or myths, like “The Wizard of Oz” or “Dracula.”

Instead, the play draws from a more contemporary well of inspiration: Facebook. Dean said he encountered a post around the summer of 2017 about an old woman living in the Midwest who said someone was blasting loud music outside her home every night — but no one could catch the culprit. That was, until her son purported to use a game camera to catch a glimpse of an “inhuman” figure outside her door.

Dean said the story spilled out of him quickly after. The play follows Ruth, an elderly woman who’s plagued by a similar phenomenon outside her own apartment. Ruth must convince her son and his husband, who want her to move into an assisted living facility, of the threat she knows lurks beyond her window.

“Writing ‘Dracula’ was easy. I love ‘Dracula,’” Dean said. “I wanted to write about what it’s like to be old and not have people believe you.”

Missoula, through-and-through

Christopher Greensweight, 43, plays Kelly, Ruth’s bitingly sarcastic son-in-law. He said he sees some of Dean’s own personality slipping into the role — the two knew each other as students at Washington Middle School in Missoula.

“All authors draw on things they know, but with the sarcasm my character brings to the stage, it’s like, ‘Oh, Laramie needed to have an outlet,’” Greensweight said, laughing.

“I Am Acquainted With the Night” will mark Greensweight’s return to the stage in Missoula for the first time in eight years. The actor, who graduated with a theater degree from UM, said he’d grown tired of the familiarity he felt had permeated the city’s performing arts. Dean’s play, he said, changed that perspective.

“It’s everything I wanted for theater in Missoula,” he said. “It feels so fresh — it’s an 80-year-old woman fighting for her life.”

Making it all possible is MissCast Productions, a theater nonprofit founded by UM Theater graduates Jasmine Sherman and Maisie Gospodarek in 2019. Sherman said the play’s diverse roles and trope-breaking characters fit right in line with MissCast’s mission to “showcase artists of all shapes, sizes, genders and races.”

Sherman said “I Am Acquainted” will be MissCast Production’s third show, and added she’s grateful to the community for embracing her company. The majority of the play’s cast and creative team — including its writer, director, actors and crew — are Missoula locals.

“People think there’s only room for so many creatives in town,” Sherman said. “But Missoula can support a lot of creativity. People in this town just eat up theater.”