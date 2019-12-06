Missoula rock history on the walls, stage

IF YOU GO

A local history exhibition and rock show are happening at the new Zootown Arts Community Center this weekend.

The exhibition, "A Music Mosaic: How Missoula Built Its Rockin' Community," opens on First Friday, Dec. 6, from 5-8 p.m.

Then on Saturday, you can see it starting at 3 p.m., with folks showing memorabilia such as posters, shirts, set lists and more.

The show, "This Town is Full of Ghosts," features local bands Tormi, Crypticollider, Andy Cohen of Silkworm, and VTO. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show runs from 7-11-p.m. All ages, cover is $7.