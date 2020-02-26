Missoula Rock Lotto: Random bands for a community radio cause

Missoula Rock Lotto will never truly die.
On Saturday, a tradition will return, as eight bands of somewhat randomly assembled musicians will take the stage at the new Show Room performance space at the Zootown Arts Community Center.
Each was assigned a decade and a set of cover songs, from the 1950s to the present (plus a bonus band), all to benefit a charity.
The Lotto was started in 2013 by Jason McMackin, a bassist and co-owner of Burns St. Bistro, as a way to break up the winter doldrums, when weather is cold and there aren't many shows. It went on permanent hiatus after 2017, as it's a time-consuming volunteer undertaking.
In fall 2019, KFGM Community Radio began looking at reviving it themselves as a way to raise money for the nonprofit station, which went live on the air Jan. 1, 2017. They plan on using the money raised to support local musicians and local music programming.
"I called up Jason in September really just to ask for his blessing. Instead, I got him to come out of retirement," said general manager Jon Van Dyke.
McMackin said it's important to have a local station playing eclectic music and providing sources of information and news, so he signed up.
"I was for it. Rested and ready. Like Nixon. I'm back," he said.
Van Dyke, who's played in four lottos, said it's "the most important show of the year" and a difficult one to organize.
"It's arguably the most engaging experience as an audience member too, because every set features an all-star act, and your friend is in one band while your boss is in another."
Anyone, regardless of skill level, was invited to sign up, and the committee, using a proprietary and allegedly random process, divided them into functional bands at the start of the year.
The 50-some musicians include gigging regulars, like drummer Ed Stalling (John Floridis, Canta Brasil, and more) and vocalist-guitarist Marco Littig (Mudslide Charley) alongside people who can perform but maybe don't have the time to commit to a band.
"Three-quarters of 'em are definitely people who can play but just play at home, or are just getting too old for band practice (expletive), and are just like, hey this is going to last two months. Sometimes I'm going to get annoyed, sometimes it's going to be great, and then it's going to be done," McMackin said.
This year, the theme is "Rock is Dead, Long Live Rock & Roll," a tour of sorts through rock history from the 1950s to the present.
A guest curator picked out 10 songs for decade, and the bands need to whittle them down as needed to fit in a 20-minute set. For instance, John Wicks, a local resident and drummer for international act Fitz and the Tantrums, picked the songs for the 1970s. Author Richard Fifield was in charge of the 1980s. The staff at Ear Candy picked the 2010s.
***
This whole process explains how the members of Y2K all got together on a recent weeknight to rehearse songs from the 2000s to 2010.
That decade was curated, appropriately enough, by Dead Hipster, the DJ-photo crew that brought pop, dance and punk together in that very decade at the Badlander.
A run-through of LCD Soundsystem's "Dance Yrself Clean" started with the rhythm section. Bob Marshall, the co-owner of Biga Pizza and drummer for Missoula band Volumen, set up the dance-punk beat, complete with cowbell. Guitarist Brianna Ewart, a beginner, scratched out the chords. Hermina Harold tries to sign up for something different every lotto. For her third year, she picked bass. Normally, she sings either under her solo project, Hermina Jean, or with a trio, Junior, that has a new album on the way.
A keyboard line had a certain syncopation that was distinct from the studio version. Sarah Thurmond, the Y2K keys player, specializes not in dance-punk but ragtime piano. In November, she moved to Missoula from Dillon, where she'd sometimes accompany silent films or perform for seniors. She heard about the lotto at a local brewery and decided to sign up as a way to meet other musicians.
"It keeps the winter positive," she said. Besides straight keyboard lines, she has a few synthesizers. On MIA's "Paper Planes," she gets to simulate the cash register/gun sound.
How was is the experience so far? "Listen to us," she said. "Every time I leave I'm like (simulates a huge grin)" she said.
Some lasting musical connections happen. One of Y2K's singer, Kateena Bell played in the lotto band with a member of Rooster Sauce and later joined the group.
Bell is sharing vocal duties with Jessica McCutcheon, who fronts punk band Rock & Roll Girlfriend. There's only one song Bell didn't want to sing.
"I said I'm not doing that song, that song's all you," Bell said. "It just sounds better when she does it."
That would be The Rapture's single, "House of Jealous Lovers," an uptempo dance-punk classic with a notoriously spastic and strained vocal performance.
"It's squarely in my wheelhouse," said McCutcheon, who has a more than convincing riot-grrl yell.
"The screaming. Little off-key. Asynchronous."
***
They hope to raise around $5,000 through the cover, donations and apparel. As in years past, Zoo City Apparel created custom T-shirts that will be for sale for $20.
Van Dyke said it's a "community effort," and that the station wants to "honor the work that our local musicians are doing on our behalf. We plan to use the funds collected from this event to, in turn, support them by showcasing more Missoula music in our programming, providing an even stronger platform for local music, and creating education opportunities for recording artists to learn about producing, promoting and protecting their creations."
The venue is another change. The last lotto was held at the Palace Lounge, which was converted into a pool hall, Three in the Side, in 2018.
This year, it's moved over to the new ZACC on West Main Street, which opened last fall, with a new performance space called the Show Room that many people, musicians included, might not have visited yet.
"A lot of people are going to get introduced. It's great that that space exists for events like this, because if the ZACC wasn't open, I doubt that we'd be doing this," McMackin said.
The space is capped at 350 people, and as an all-ages venue, it will start early and end early. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show kicks off an hour later.
"This is 8:05 downbeat and go, and I don't pause until the fourth band is done," McMackin said.
The bands
1950s
Los Trucknutz and the Zoocity Ramblers
Curated by Julie Janj
Drums: Patrick Kirkley
Guitars: Kevin Canty, Gary Stein
Bass: Matt Bell
Vocals: Jordan Giles, Erin Ensley
Violin: William Saylor
1960s
Nathaniel Bumbleberry’s Majical Traveling Band Show and The 2nd Cousin Temptations
Curated by the Rock Lotto Committee
Drums: Ted Nudirnt
Guitars: Abe Coley, Kyle Davenport
Bass: Jacob Wilson
Vocals: Charlie Satchfield
1970s
The Blacklights
Curated by John Wicks
Drums: Ed Stalling
Guitars: Brad Craig, John Saltsman
Bass: Chad Loney
Vocals: Lauren Norby, Jenny Lynn
Keys: Brendan Casey
1980s
Blowing Bubbles
Curated by Richard Fifield
Drums: Cory Fay
Guitars: PJ Willet, Marco Littig
Bass: Maria Netzloff
Vocals: Rachel Shull, Seth Simonich
Other: Jack Metcalf
1990s
Topanga
Curated by Kia Liszak
Drums: Kindra McQuillan
Guitars: Ricky Schade, Matt Wertz
Bass: Anthony Lozoda
Vocal: Erin LeFebvre
Keys/other: Bobby Coates
2000s
Y2K
Curated by Dead Hipster
Drums: Bob Marshall
Guitars: Brianna Ewart
Bass: Hermina Harold
Vocals: Kateena Bell, Jessica McCutcheon
Keys: Sarah Thurmond
2010-2019
The Nude Pornographers
Curated by Ear Candy Music
Drums: Martin Noonan
Guitars: Bjorn Bergeson, Dave Parsons
Bass: Brandon Ensley
Vocals: Jamie Lawrence
Random
Cock Street Wall Breakers
Curated by the Rock Lotto Committee
Drums: Brady Berthelson
Guitars: Dave Jones, Tom Aldrich
Bass: Troy Morgan
Vocals: Ali Gadbow, Jeff Medley
Keys: Milan House