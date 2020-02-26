Missoula Rock Lotto: Random bands for a community radio cause

McMackin said it's important to have a local station playing eclectic music and providing sources of information and news, so he signed up.

"I was for it. Rested and ready. Like Nixon. I'm back," he said.

Van Dyke, who's played in four lottos, said it's "the most important show of the year" and a difficult one to organize.

"It's arguably the most engaging experience as an audience member too, because every set features an all-star act, and your friend is in one band while your boss is in another."

Anyone, regardless of skill level, was invited to sign up, and the committee, using a proprietary and allegedly random process, divided them into functional bands at the start of the year.

The 50-some musicians include gigging regulars, like drummer Ed Stalling (John Floridis, Canta Brasil, and more) and vocalist-guitarist Marco Littig (Mudslide Charley) alongside people who can perform but maybe don't have the time to commit to a band.