Missoula sculptor welds a steel grove made for its environment

The final natural element is the rain — frozen-motion “drops” of precipitation in the shape of metal poles hung from the rings. They’re not welded in place, so they can be moved around freely, or swing around and make a light clanging sound in the wind.

The placement of the tree trunks mirrors Cassiopeia in a zig-zag line, like a flattened “w,” of five stars that draw the torso of the queen from Greek mythology. Rika said the constellation is bright and clearly visible this time of year — it was glowing above the sculpture last week when she and some friends were looking at it after dark. The carefully spaced lines and rings remind her of a star map. From their porch, the line of trees overlaps into a dense thicket.

***

Bending metal rings and welding the trunks and branches in the studio at UM was a more direct way of building, Hill said. When they got tall enough, he ratchet-strapped the trunks to the wall to continue work. In contrast, the clay sculptures involve more steps and more left to chance. You have to “build this thing, put it in a kiln, fire it, put a glaze on it, and fire it again, and hope that it comes out how you want.”