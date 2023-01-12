Missoula songwriter's experiment in AI lyrics

In late 2019, the songwriter John Brownell was working on a project in which he wrote and posted a song once a week for a year. As his deadline approached, he was finishing a track called “Hidden Hand,” about a protagonist who realizes they could be living in a simulation.

To get through the 12-month project, he’d begun relying on “prompt” techniques when he needed one. Say, opening a random book on the shelf of his home studio, leafing to a page without looking and choosing the first phrase that caught his eye. Eventually, he started using Google Books, and on this night, found a book about “automata,” machine-like inventions such as a clockwork monk. It included a reference to a “life-sized map,” one so accurate in its details that it would be so large that it could be laid on top of the world. It was a fitting image for the song and its themes of simulation theory.

Quote “I’m a clever boy with a clever boy’s toy Building something that can never be destroyed But the more I build the less I feel That I am even real” — A lyric from “Clever Boy,” by John Brownell

Years later, Brownell wrote a song, “Clever Boy,” with the help of an AI songwriting app that he designed. The lyrics, dealing with ideas about creation and reality, contain a clever but spooky line the app generated itself, that he presented unedited: “I am a tool of my own creation.”

He wrote the app with a version of GPT, an artificial intelligence chat program that gained wider recognition last fall when a model called ChatGPT was released for public use.

First things first: Brownell did not write any of the music with AI, only portions of the lyrics. Five of the 10 songs include phrases written by the AI, most of which were edited and re-arranged.

“It's not ‘click a button and get a whole song,’ ” he said. For example, the version of GPT he used isn’t capable of rhyming. It was more of an experiment in inspiration, and seeing how far the app could go.

“When I started working on this app, I kept thinking about that song [“Hidden Hand”], and how that process went, and how neat it would be to have a very quick way of just giving you fresh ideas,” he said.

His newest album, “Let the Machines” has an embedded theme that addresses the nature of its own making — it’s even credited to Brownell and “His Spare Parts.” Half the songs include contributions from his AI. The other half are selections from his catalog that have an affinity with the material, such as “Hidden Hand.” It displays a kind of wonder at technology and a fear of it that’s only increased as AI has improved.

“I will have moments of absolute terror,” he said. “Society is not prepared for this. There's no way we are prepared for this. But I also feel like if the technology is there, I don't feel like there's any stopping it.

“I want to jump in, I want to learn as much as I can about how this stuff works — how I can use it in a way that I find fun and artistic? But I do think that we have no idea where this is going.”

Creative machinery

People who’ve heard Brownell’s music before know that he can write lyrics on his own. This project happens to be a place where two parts of his career began to overlap.

Local music fans remember him from the Oblio Joes, an indie band that frequented now-departed rock venues Jay’s Upstairs and the Palace, and was widely considered to be as talented as anything on college radio yet obscured by regional isolation. After that group broke up, he joined Secret Powers, where he was one of many singers and songwriters. He led a band, Protest Kids, that played his songs, and released a solo album under his own name, “Repeat and Fade” that collected his “song a week” tunes.

His upstairs office studio is decorated with photos of his various bands playing at gigs, with guitars and amps tucked into corners near his desk, dominated by two monitors, including a curved one that cover the whole desktop.

Outside of music, in 2010 he co-founded Submittable, a Missoula-based tech company that offers automated submission processes for nonprofits, government organizations and others. Last summer, the firm received $47 million in funding, the largest venture capital investment for a Montana company in history.

The rapid development of AI became far more visible last fall, when OpenAI, a nonprofit research foundation, began releasing long-in-development projects for public trials. The apps stirred awe over their abilities, jokes about their flaws, fear over their implications and controversy over their development.

In visual art, programs like OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 and Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion can conjure up images of a specific subject or set of subjects in myriad styles, including ones by particular artists. You can type “Glacier National Park in the style of van Gogh” and often get a startlingly good mash-up of those two prompts.

The methods with which the programs operate are one source of controversy: Their versatility was achieved by scraping billions of images from the internet, raising ethical and potential legal questions of ownership of an artistic style. Artists develop their styles through thousands of hours of trial and error, mastering new techniques and finding their potential. A total newcomer, or someone who might normally hire an artist to work for them, can get a polished result from the app in minutes without any skills.

One of the visible remnants of the scraping lies in images produced by LensaAI, an app that allows users to create artistic-looking avatars. As explained in a Smithsonian article, many of the images contain mangled versions of the original artists’ signatures.

The OpenAI project ChatGPT, meanwhile, stirred fears about its implication in education and publishing.

On the most basic level, it’s a chatbot that allows you to ask questions. Brownell offered one simplified way to think about them: an advanced autocomplete system. You enter text, and it completes the thought. The more sophisticated the prompt, the better the result.

The potential pitfalls of the technology are wide, particularly in education. New York City recently banned the use of ChatGPT on school computers and devices, the Guardian reported last week. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote on Twitter that “it’s a mistake to be relying on it for anything important right now. It’s a preview of progress; we have lots of work to do on robustness and truthfulness … Fun, creative inspiration; great! Reliance for factual queries; not such a good idea.”

That last part, oddly enough, is what Brownell wanted last summer when he began his tinkering.

In August, he signed up to experiment with GPT-3, OpenAI’s large language model, which had an application programming interface that allowed him to design his own variations.

He thought about his “random book” method, a way to spark inspiration on a deadline, which is not unlike tricks that songwriters have used in the past, such as William S. Burroughs’ cut-up method: Cutting up individual lines or phrases from a page and reassembling them in novel ways.

GPT, meanwhile, was “trained on the entire internet, basically. In its own weird way, it’s like human consciousness,” Brownell said. He began experimenting with a way to use it as a trigger for ideas.

He had some ability to fine-tune the model, and provide it with additional data. Initially, he built a database of 80,000 songs, including everything from pop country to Christmas music and trained the model.

He trained a separate model on his own catalog of around 250 songs with their titles and a description of the song's content, which improved the outcomes. So he used the AI to write short descriptions of each song for the larger database.

He invited songwriters, mostly from Missoula, to try out the app. Users can choose from various styles, like Brill Building pop, punk or R&B/soul. The options also include specific songwriters like Bruce Springsteen, XTC, Emmylou Harris and more.

A few of the invitees from his informal trial group are still using it, but many only wanted to have the fun novelty experience, feeding it prompts to, say, write a Bob Dylan song on the subject of your choice. It wasn’t “sticky” for users, he said.

The model naturally works better with artists who are wordy, he said. Think John Prine, for instance. The Grateful Dead mode can be convincing, too. Trying to use the Flaming Lips might yield a single word, repeated hundreds of times.

It works best for his "idea" method. You pick a model, then enter information on its content, and it will "autocomplete" and suggest a line, a verse or attempt a full song. Even one of the better results might not be able to hold coherence for three or four verses.

One of the reasons that AI can be scary, he said, is because it’s often not clear even to the programmers why the program works the way it does.

“They can't tell you why a machine learning model makes the decision it does,” he said. The models are so “dense” that they’ll eventually become “bigger black boxes” that we don’t understand. (Brownell leans toward keeping them open-source code, rather than private, so that we at least have some hope of understanding them.)

There are various AI projects related to music out there. Holly Herndon, a composer who studied for a doctorate in music and computer science at Stanford University, has pursued AI in her work. She created a “deepfake” of her own voice named “Holly+” that she’s made available for use. She went as far as creating a decentralized autonomous organization to handle management of it. Rolling Stone reported on the project, with her thoughts in a statement: “A balance needs to be found between protecting artists and encouraging people to experiment with a new and exciting technology.”

A robot to bounce ideas off of

For this new album, Brownell relied on his own model, based on his own songs. Taking a first pass through, it’s difficult to tell which one had any lines written with an AI assist. The only one that gave such a hint was “Dead Dog,” simply because of the surprising appearance of the title phrase. The track sketches out a scene on a beach, the narrator reminiscing about his late father. Oddly enough, the imagery from “Dead Dog,” has gleaned the most feedback.

He was testing his own model, and tried running it without any prompt text. It spit out lines about “people burning a dead dog, like a funeral ceremony,” he said. He posted it online, mostly because he found it absurd. Musicians encouraged him to use it because of that strangeness, and how it was somehow profound.

The first verse and the first line or two of the chorus are “almost exactly” what the AI wrote. He changed the tense, and interpolated lines that referenced memorials his family held after the death of his father. After more rewriting, it began to seem as though it’s about humans in the distant future mimicking a ritual they think people may have enacted in the past, “but they just get it totally wrong.”

He recorded or re-recorded some songs from his back catalog that fit in thematically. “Spare Parts” dates back to Secret Powers; “Hidden Hand” is from “Repeat and Fade.” “Slow Hybrid” goes back even farther.

For “This Machine,” from 2019, he hired someone to write a string quartet. The drum parts on the entire album were done virtually. So were the pianos, and he’s proud that they’ve fooled people, including musicians.

He made videos with the Stable Diffusion app, which can allow you to upload your own images to work with. After hours of tweaking, the final result for “This Machine” is a retro-looking robot based on his own face that sings the lyrics and expressively furrows its brows at human-like moments. It tilts its head slightly while Brownell reaches in the upper end of his vocal range on the words, “information, endless abyss.”

The videos, too, are a primitive version of where the technology could be in a short period of time.

“I still believe this is a creative, artistic endeavor … the technique is completely different than it used to be,” he said. “I also play with the idea that it's a little terrifying,”

It’s supposed to be fun, and a touch theatrical.

For the next project, he may or may not use any of the apps. After many late nights working on them and worrying about them, Brownell wants to write songs about something else: “I do think that the next thing I do is not gonna have anything technology in the subject matter.”