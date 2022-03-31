Missoula studio shows creative potential of pipes and bongs

If you’re curious how a handmade smoking accessory is different from a manufactured one, look no further than Wildfire Ceramic Studio, where the second annual “Highfire” group exhibition includes pipes, bongs, trays, stash jars and more.

Take Jazmine Penelope’s sculpted cat bong, which is quite literally a white cat decorated with pink roses, sitting atop a matching floral “fabric” bed, front legs upright and head perked as though toward its owner. Penelope constructed the kitty so the tail holds the bowl, and its mouth is where you smoke.

The “Precious Angel” bong, as it’s called, is one of 66 pieces by 16 artists, seven of whom call Missoula home, in the show.

Wildfire, a private resident-run studio and gallery, threw its first “Highfire” show in April 2021, complete on the opening date.

“We had a really great turnout for the opening and for the 4/20 celebration that we did last year. And we had a lot of really great feedback this year,” said Stephanie Dishno, one of the studio’s co-founders.

The opening is on First Friday, April 1, from 6-9 p.m. at the studio, and the whole show will go online at wildfireceramicstudio.com. They’re having another opening on 4/20 with the dispensary next door, We’d, from 6-9 p.m. The studio is located at 2502 Murphy Unit A, off West Broadway, and draws a strong crowd on First Fridays, often after folks have seen things downtown.

Ryan Caldwell, one of the residents and a co-founder, made stash jars with a patterned decal of a leaf. Dishno created a series of pipes, based on a vintage razor design, that bear decals (blue, purple) of women shaving their legs in the shower. The end, where the blade would be, is smooth gold leaf.

Amy Golden, a potter and sculptor in Baltimore, submitted two pipes that resemble cheerful hand-drawn clouds, all white and speckled with dots. The bowl and (lip) are subtle, blending right in among them, and would make a fine sculpture.

Vanessa Hartman submitted sculpted critters, each endearing with a single buck tooth. Their pleasing surface rendering makes them feel as though they escaped from a moody fantasy book for children.

Wildfire resident Gabs Conway’s work addresses “the dualities of existence,” and “considers the human essence, and the human physicality as two separate entities,” per her artist statement. Some of her work centers on organ-like creatures with toothy expressions. In pipe form, their tails curl in an impressively constructed twist and their open mouths serve as a bowl.

Sarah Conti, a former resident whose work contemplates the fragility of avian life, made a series of dead hummingbird one-hitters.

A group of artists opened Wildfire in the summer of 2020, both for the studio space, including large equipment like kilns, and to have a gallery to show their work. They have seven residents now, including Caldwell, Conway and Dishno, plus Stella Nall, Maya Moen, Lane Chapman and Bruce Kitts.

They’re donating 10% of the sales to the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit that addresses criminal justice reform regarding cannabis laws, including work to release people who are serving prison sentences for marijuana offenses.

The group is also open to applications for its BIPOC artist fellowship, which closes on April 4.

