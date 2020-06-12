Missoula summer arts camps a go, but will look different than years past

“We met with Missoula County Public Health in Phase One and went over guidelines and recommendations and decided as an organization, we were going to follow those guidelines even if they weren’t required ... just to make sure that we’re keeping everybody safe.”

The ZACC’s art camps will be limited to 15 kids, who will be split into two separate groups. Students will have an assigned seat and cubby, and hand washing will be required throughout the day. Surfaces and supplies will be sanitized regularly. Their rock camps will be limited to 20 students, also split into two groups for better social distancing. Each child will use the same instrument or microphone throughout the week, sanitizing often, and all campers and instructors will be required to wear masks when indoors.

“A lot of it has been working with instructors on a camp-by-camp basis ... and figuring out how we can modify the camps to really allow for two smaller groups of students to get the most out of it,” Kirk said, adding they also wanted to make sure all of their instructors were comfortable.

Sarah Aswell, who's teaching a ZACC all-girls comedy camp starting June 22, said she met with the nonprofit to go over the health guidelines they'd be implementing.