The Missoula Symphony Orchestra is closing out its season this weekend on a theatrical note.

“Broadway Blockbusters!” is a collaboration with Curt Olds, a Montana native who’s gone on to work in theater around the U.S., according to a news release.

His company, Black Tie Broadway, collaborates with orchestras, so he’s bringing in a Broadway actress, Joy Hermalyn, who’s performed in “Romper Room, “Serpico,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and more, according to her site. The concerts other performers include Franklin Humphrey III, Caitlin Cisler, Diego Kjelland, Royce McIntosh, and soprano Arielle Nachtigal, according to the release.

With the orchestra’s backing, they’ll present material from these shows: “Kiss Me, Kate,” “Anyone Can Whistle,” “Gypsy,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “South Pacific,” “Finding Neverland,” “The Pajama Game,” “A Little Night Music,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Mame,” “Waitress” and more the release says.

The Broadway-themed show was a new addition to last year's concert lineup that Tai and company have brought back for the 2022-23 season.

Times: Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. Dennison Theatre, University of Montana. For tickets, go to missoulasymphony.org.