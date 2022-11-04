Missoula Symphony concert spotlights retired UM composer

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra’s next concert is a tribute to superheroes.

Music director Julia Tai said they might literally be a superhero. Or they could be an everyday but exceptional person, like your grandmother. Or a longtime composition instructor.

The concert includes works by a pioneering female composer, Joan Tower, and her piece, “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman.” Finnish composer Jean Sibelius’ Lemminkäinen Suite alludes to a folk hero in Scandinavia. The closing piece is a little humorous: Hollywood legend John Williams’ “Superman March.”

The centerpiece, though, is Symphony No. 4, also known as the Lewis and Clark Symphony, by Donald O. Johnston, a University of Montana professor for decades. After his retirement, he was named its “composer in residence.”

Tai said that during their first rehearsal, the music struck her as “majestic,” with rhythmic movements that “represent the journey and the anxiety and also the urgency to step forward.”

“He’s a wonderful composer in terms of so much depth to his counterpoint between the melodies and the development of motives, it’s a really beautiful symphony,” she said.

Johnston, 93, is well-known among classical aficionados in Missoula, she said. The orchestra includes former students, as he taught here from 1960-1993.

He served in the Korean War and was awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious service for a rare reason — he wrote a march at the request of a general following a deadly loss by the 45th Infantry Division.

Johnston studied at Eastman School of Music under Bernard Rogers and Howard Hanson, whom he considers two of the “great orchestrators in the world.” Looking to start a career teaching at the college level after completing his doctorate, he saw an opening for his instrument (trumpet) at UM.

His fourth symphony was originally written in the 1960s, then revised later. It’s been performed a number of times in its entirety, but not recently.

The first movement was performed by the MSO in 2018 under Darko Butorac.

He said he feels “a deep honor that she is bestowing upon me by performing the work.”

When he originally composed it, he thought of it as “absolute music,” that is, music that doesn’t have any narrative, whether through literal singing or text or even in metaphor. One of his former composition students, Scott Billadeau, told Johnston that he thought it was delineating the story of Lewis and Clark.

“I became intrigued by that thought, because when I created it, I was just making music,” he said.

Originally, he wrote it around the opening movement and its horn movements. Taking some suggestions, that became “Bad River Confluence,” wherein the Corps of Discovery has a tense meeting with the Lakota. Johnston thinks some tension is audible. He moved the third movement to the second, where it expresses the grandeur of “The Gates of the Mountains.”

He’d originally written three movements. The third is now “Lost Trail Pass.” He wrote a final, fourth movement, “Ocean! O! The Joy” that circles back to the themes laid out in the first.

He said it’s not uncommon for people to hear narratives in music he wrote without any. His second symphony earned a nickname as his “Medieval Symphony” because of associations listeners came up with regarding a pastoral scene with knights and ladies.

Tai said the idea connects, as Johnston spent so much time living in the same region that the Corps of Discovery passed through, and the score itself reinforces it.

“The majestic sound of the piece really connects with us when we see the Gates of the Mountains and the landscape in this area," she said. "It’s a wonderful match.” she said.

Johnston, who now lives in Wyoming, hopes the weather in the passes is conducive to a drive over to hear the work. He said he enjoyed his time in Missoula, split between teaching and writing, although he wishes he’d had more time to compose. In his 90s, he completed a piano concerto for local piano legend Barbara Blegen, whom he considers one of the best in the world.

The rest of the program:

Joan Tower, "Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman": Tai has long wanted to conduct this piece, which “represents the uncommon, unspoken women we have in modern America.” Tower’s composition, “Made in America,” won three Grammys in 2008.

Jean Sibelius, Lemminkäinen Suite: The composer, who was working at the same time as Wagner, Tai said is uniquely Finnish because of the influence of folk, but also “extremely Romantic with his harmony, and his melodic writing is just beautiful.”

Sibelius: Finlandia, Op. 26: The MSO will welcome the Missoula Youth Symphony on stage for another piece by Sibelius. Tai said many of the students have instructors in MSO, and the chance to play side by side for a concert audience is often what “propels a young person to take music seriously.” They hope to collaborate this way once per season.