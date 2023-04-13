Around the time that the Missoula Symphony Orchestra was planning its final masterworks concert of the 2022-23 season, Russia invaded Ukraine without provocation.

More than a year later, the conflict rages on and this concert’s theme, “War and Peace,” with its works related to past wars, remains stubbornly relevant.

The pieces by American, German and Russian composers offer a chance “to see how these people endure the war in their lifetime,” said Symphony Artistic Director Julia Tai. “And unfortunately, it's still fresh in our time, but maybe that could give us the solace of going through the same experience that these composers had 70 or 100 years ago.”

Thanks to the texts, one of which reaches back to the Civil War (courtesy of Walt Whitman), along with both world wars, and a literary tie to Napoleon, the pieces are rooted in the subject matter.

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem

For this piece, the orchestra will be joined by the chorale and its 75 members, Tai said, which is slightly above the number just before the pandemic. The concert is dedicated to the late Don Carey, a former longtime director of the Symphony Chorale.

In addition to the chorus, they’ll be buoyed by two guest vocalists: soprano Melanie Henley Heyn and baritone Jose Rubio. Tai has worked with both since college, and Heyn has gone on to perform with major orchestras and in film and television, including “Battlestar Galactica.”

“She has such a beautiful instrument and such a big heart as well,” Tai said.

For Dona Nobis Pacem, Vaughan Williams drew his text from Latin prayer, “Agnus Dei,” according to the symphony’s program notes, along with Walt Whitman’s poems, and a speech by John Bright, a Quaker pacifist.

“This is a really beautiful and powerful piece that juxtaposes the Latin texts from ‘Dona Nobis Pacem,’ which means ‘grant us peace,’ with Walt Whitman's poems that make a very important point about war,” Tai said. "It’s really a dramatic, emotional journey."

Vaughan Williams, an English composer who served in World War I, wrote the piece in 1936, as another war was on the horizon.

The work cycles between themes of peace and reconciliation and evocations of the horrors of war and its costs. In the heart of the piece, the percussion and horns summon the chaos of a battlefield.

“My heart rate is up, there’s loud drums everywhere you look on stage, and you’re just terrified,” she said. "He really used the music to portray that scene and emotion."

Tai said Rubio, also a globe-trotting guest soloist, portrays an “inner rock,” who by the end, is singing text that signals empathy for a fallen enemy. As a whole, Tai said the work contrasts intimate vocal features with an intense symphonic work.

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace Overture

In keeping with its source material, the opera was in part a love story as well as a chronicle of war. The overture, too, has equal parts “military march with a really beautiful love theme,” Tai said.

Richard Strauss, Four Last Songs

Heyn will take center stage on these pieces, which Strauss composed during World War II and approaching his death, and are probably the most famous pieces written for a soprano soloist, Tai said. It seems to find Strauss contemplating the peace and calmness at the end of life.

Adolphus Hailstork: Fanfare on Amazing Grace

Another short piece, this take on the gospel hymn was composed by Hailstork, a well-established African-American composer. Tai said it’s contemporary in its reference point and creator, but looks back to the classical language in its complicated reinterpretation. The fanfare was performed at President Biden’s inauguration in January 2021.

The work shows how “an intimate hymn can turn into this big gesture, with the brass fanfare,” Tai said.