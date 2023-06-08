Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

‘Speakeasy Symphony’

(Friday, June 9)

The Missoula Symphony is hosting a themed fundraiser, dinner and dance part at the DoubleTree Edgewater.

The swing comes from River City Swing, which includes Chuck Florence (clarinet, saxophone), Jeff Stickney (trumpet), David Horgan (guitar), Pete Hand (bass), Ed Stalling (drums), and Kimberly West (vocals).

Details: Cocktails, jazz at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. auction. 8 p.m. music. Go to missoulasymphony.org, 406-721-3194.

House show with fiddler’s duo

(Saturday, June 10)

Geoffrey Taylor, a five-string fiddle player, is bringing his duo group for a house-show style event.

The group, which goes by Augmeanted, features his playing on the distinct, custom instrument and mandolin, along with vocals and piano from Mary Overlie.

They dub their style “classical rock,” and cite influences including classical, Appalachian and folk, gospel rock and soul.

You may have seen him live with the Recession Special, who scored a main stage spot at Red Ants Pants Music Festival this summer; or in the Hot Club jazz group Night Blooming Jasmine, or in the Montana Repertory Theatre’s seasonal play, “Hearth.”

Check out their album at augmeanted.bandcamp.com.

Details: $10, go to mudsong.net/augmeanted.html. You’ll get the venue address after you buy it.

Martha Scanlan at the Moon-Randolph Homestead

(Wednesday, June 14)

Songwriter Martha Scanlan and collaborator Jon Neufeld conjure up rural scenery with their music, so it seems perfectly appropriate that the two will perform at the historic Moon-Randolph Homestead. Check out their latest album, “Last Stars First Light,” at marthascanlan.bandcamp.com.

The homestead’s summer concert series also features Naomi Siegel and her quartet on June 21, with singer/songwriter Lee Rizzo as a special guest.

Details: $22, 1515 Spurlock Road. Go to Eventbrite to get more info and directions.

Deadspin founder reads from new novel

(Wednesday, June 14)

Will Leitch now writes for New York magazine, the New York Times and more. Prior to that, he founded Deadspin, the sports website that, as part of the Gawker media empire, helped shift the tone of coverage. His new book, “The Time Has Come,” was released last month.

Kirkus Reviews complimented Leitch on his humor and empathy as a protagonist in Athens, Georgia, looks for payback against a local clan.

Details: 7 p.m., Shakespeare & Co.

Jammin’ the Gulch music fest

(Thursday-Sunday, June 15-17)

The 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar’s music festival returns with a new name, Jammin’ the Gulch. (You may remember it was the Silver Cloud Campout.)

The line-up includes jam bands, roots and more, including two-night headliner Eggy, Armchair Boogie, Hardwood Heart, Oneleaf and more.

Details: In Haugan. Camping allowed, single-day tickets or passes available. Go to jamminthegulch.com.