Missoula Symphony hires new executive director

The nonprofit Missoula Symphony Association has hired a new director.

David O’Dell was previously the general director of the Cleveland Opera and a principal with Odell Arts, which works with nonprofit arts organizations. He expects to relocate to Missoula in February.

He’ll take the post previously held by Jo May Salonen, who retired in the fall after steering the symphony through the most difficult periods of the pandemic, which included the hiring process for a new music director.

That director, Julia Tai, said O’Dell is a “warm and genuine person, and not only has vast experience but also deep connections with artists and arts organizations in the country. I’m thrilled to be working with him and can’t wait for all the great things we can do together.”

O'Dell also previously worked at the Charlottesville Opera as a general director following a nine-year tenure as general director of the Amarillo Opera. During that period, he said they grew contributed income to more than $1 million annually and also produced shows with Latino, Black and Indigenous themes.

O’Dell said that he and his wife, Amelia, have lived in smaller markets for extended periods of time and he grew to recognize their potential. While Amarillo is significantly larger than Missoula, the combination of geographic isolation and a university has an incubator effect.

“It took me a lot of time in the arts world to learn that some of the best art in the country, I believe, happens in remote places,” he said. They require community support and collaborative effort that results in a dynamic community, he said.

Deborah Stapley-Graham, a board member who was on the search committee, said they had around a dozen applicants and a solid pool. She said O’Dell possessed great skill sets including fundraising and development of organizations and a track record that could help the symphony association.

Beyond the job abilities, she said he had the people skills and was “personable, warm and very enthusiastic.”

Community outreach

O’Dell grew up playing music, including trumpet in jazz and symphonic groups, through college before transitioning into vocal and theatrical work.

“I was a performer for a very long time myself but in the early ’80s, I made the switch into administration and began to take that more seriously,” he said.

That work requires connecting communities to artist organizations, and providing a range of opportunities, including educational ones for adults and children.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Concordia University-Wisconsin and a certificate in nonprofit management from Duke University.

He said he learned a lot at the Sante Fe Opera and the Opera Theatre of St. Louis, which had a model for performing arts organizations: finding a balance of programming that can attract new audiences and support new works, while presenting the canon for legacy supporters.

Of Santa Fe, he said “they’ve always been leaders in presenting new works and commissioning new works, but also in presenting standard repertoire in a way that’s exciting and compelling to contemporary audiences. I think that’s something that’s been important to the field forever I suppose,” he said.

As performing arts organizations rebuild after the pandemic, he said he thinks it’s key to connect with audiences where they are, which he said Tai and company are doing. He said maintaining relationships with the audiences and what they need is crucial.

More broadly, he believes the arts are a site of community engagement, even if it’s under the premise of entertainment. They’re “a place where people could gather as a community and have a civic dialogue about things.”

“The great thing about the arts is that historically, it’s taken us from our silos and put us in a communal setting where people experience things to share and discuss,” he said. Regardless of the event’s perceived import, “it gets people in the same room experiencing and thinking about things together,” which is an important thing for the country.

In his view, the “pandemic has essentially leveled the playing field in the arts,” he wrote in an email.

“We’ve been reminded of the importance of both the arts and the nonprofit sector in our world. Whether an arts organization has an annual budget of $50,000 or $50 million, we have had time to reevaluate our civic responsibilities and rethink the role the arts and our respective organizations play in our communities.”

He said the symphony plays an important role in the city and looks “forward to partnering with other arts groups, educational institutions, and social service organizations to foster a relevant, inclusive, and welcoming environment where everyone can fully participate and express themselves through the arts.”