In their third-ever production, the new Missoula-based theater company, THTR & CO., will be tackling timely and tough subjects on stage.

The upcoming show at the Zootown Arts Community Center will feature two plays, “Stop Kiss” written by Diana Son and “Poolside Glow” written by Luis Roberto Herrera.

If you go THTR & CO. will present a double-feature of the two plays Wednesday-Saturday, May 24-27, at the ZACC Show Room. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30. $15 or $10 for students. Contains adult language.

Both plays look at the diverse and sometimes difficult relationships between women. The plays also examine how women in the LGBTQ+ community work through trials often imposed upon them through intolerance, hate and societal persecution.

The productions are not for all ages and some scenes act out violence and contain cursing. But the plays are also beautiful tales of the real things that women and those in the LGBTQ+ community face, said Kinsey Sternad, the play’s director and one of the founders of THTR & CO.

The idea to put these two plays together came after Morgan Solonar, a friend of Sternad’s, proposed a production of “Poolside Glow.” When Sternad and a group of friends founded the theater company, she said a goal was to provide opportunities for people in the theater community to produce and perform work that is important or interesting to them.

In the world of theater, the opportunity to choose what plays or shows you want to act in, produce or direct is uncommon, Sternad said. People are often limited by what is available to audition for and then where you get cast. Having Solonar also direct “Poolside Glow” seemed exactly on track with the company’s mission, Sternad said.

Since the play is shorter in length, Sternad began looking around for another play to go with it to create a full-length double-feature production.

Sternad turned to New Play Exchange, an online resource that has cataloged tens of thousands of plays by over 10,000 playwrights.

The plays range in length, subject, theme and doability and Sternad said it’s a resource that allows her to narrow down the kind of works she wants to direct herself.

She eventually settled on “Stop Kiss,” another shorter play with similar themes. “Stop Kiss” differs from “Poolside Glow” in that it takes place over the course of a few decades and follows two characters throughout their life rather than a singular moment. Sternad said despite the differing time scales of the plays, they both show similarly drastic character evolution and positive growth.

THTR & CO. was formed by four graduates from the University of Montana’s theater program. When they all began to feel like the pandemic was winding down, they began to brainstorm how to be more involved in the theater community and eventually settled on trying to figure out how to produce shows themselves.

“We were more just centered around the idea of ‘how hard can it actually be?’” Sternad said.

The answer was that it is difficult, but doable. For their first show, the team was amazed to have around 30 people show up for auditions and since then they have successfully produced two others.

The company is run by Sternad and her partner Blaine Radford. Sternad focused her time in school on acting and directing while Radford focused on technical lighting and scenic design. The combination of both of their skill sets has lent itself to successful collaborations, Sternad said.

The two get to bring their specialties together to figure out what the productions are going to look like. For the upcoming shows, that meant getting creative to show changes in timescales and scenes and for the case of “Poolside Glow,” a fake pool.

“My main focus with THTR & CO. is doing accessible theater and doable theater,” Sternad said. “It doesn’t have to be an extravagant production to be high-quality theater.”