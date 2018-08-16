To be clear, the title of the show is "[title of show]" in lower-case with brackets.
What is this play about, exactly?
"It's a musical about two guys writing a musical, about two guys writing a musical, about two guys writing a musical," said Sean Kirkpatrick.
Kirkpatrick, an actor, playwright and University of Montana theater graduate, is directing a production of the script the next two weekends.
The show was created by Jeff Bowen (music and lyrics) and Hunter Bell (book), based on their own experiences getting a show ready for a submission to a musical theater festival — the title is inspired by the blank space on the application form.
"It's about itself. It's telling its own story from creation to Broadway premiere. No other show does that," Kirkpatrick said.
While the layers of reality in the show sound abstract on the page, they're clear enough in execution, which balances its meta concepts with heartfelt songs. The book was nominated for best musical in the Tony Awards.
He said the songs include "The Way Back to Then," which he described as a lovely, classic ballad about recapturing youthful innocence; and "Die Vampire, Die!" that is "about breaking down your insecurities and trying to overcome any fears you have about doing something creative or pursuing an opportunity: all the little voices in your head that say, 'You can't do this,' or 'What if you fail?'"Kirkpatrick said.
The writing also includes creative approaches that can only be achieved in a play: there's a musical montage sequence that covers years of time and progress without the aid of costume or set changes.
** **
Kirkpatrick counts it as an influential work. He graduated with a bachelor's in theater from the University of Montana in 2015. As an undergrad, he had a memorable turn in the School of Theatre & Dance main-stage production of "Avenue Q," the R-rated musical parody of "Sesame Street," and went on the road with the Montana Repertory Theatre's educational outreach tour, "Growing Up in Wonderland," in 2015, and performed in "The Dirty Sexy Chocolate Show."
In 2016, at the Zootown Fringe Festival, he directed an original called "No Refunds." It was a meta-sketch comedy, and Kirkpatrick loves meta. When he was in high school and first exploring theater cast recordings, he said he skipped by classic musicals like "My Fair Lady" and went straight to contemporary ones like "Avenue Q" and "Wicked." From there, he began seeking out musicals that had a layer of self-awareness and broke the fourth wall.
He's directing "[title of show]" as part of an artist residency at the Downtown Dance Collective, which provides rehearsal and performance space. It's a perfect space for this script, which calls for nothing more than four chairs and a keyboard.
"It's referenced in the text like four times. Four chairs and a keyboard, and that's it," he said. In fact, he and the cast and crew have found it liberating: Instead of spending time building a set that looks like an apartment, they can take advantage of the brick-wall interior of the studio and focus on character, story and music.
The cast includes Tim Shonkwiler, who had the in lead in Missoula Community Theatre's production of "Urinetown"; Adrian Adams, of MCT's "Happy Days" and "Rocky Horror Live"; Brit Garner of "Rocky Horror Live" and "No Refunds" and Haley Court of "Happy Days" and "Rocky Horror Live."
His music director is Scott Koljonen of MCT's "The Little Mermaid" and "Happy Days" and his choreographer is Colleen Rosbarsky of UM's "Chicago." The stage manager is Kera Rivera of MCT's "Mamma Mia!" and "Urinetown."