Missoula Writing Collaborative offers online classes with authors

The Missoula Writing Collaborative is offering online writing classes in prose, poetry, and how to create a writing practice for adult learners.

These classes will feature writers from the Missoula Writing Collaborative, including Dana Fitz Gale, Mark Gibbons, and Rebecca Carson.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, five two-hour classes will be featured, starting at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. On Nov. 11, two four-week classes in fiction and building a writing practice will kick off.

Prices begin at $26 per class for students and seniors and $32 for the general public; $140 and $160 for four-week classes.

Register at missoulawritingcollaborative.submittable.com.

