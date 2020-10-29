 Skip to main content
Missoula Writing Collaborative offers online classes with authors

Missoula Writing Collaborative offers online classes with authors

Mark Gibbons 1 (copy)

Poet Mark Gibbons is among the authors teaching online classes with the Missoula Writing Collaborative. His new book, "Mostly Cloudy," is a compilation of more than 50 poems. Gibbons said it's inspired by the Alberton native's life in and around Missoula.

 Tom Bauer

The Missoula Writing Collaborative is offering online writing classes in prose, poetry, and how to create a writing practice for adult learners.

These classes will feature writers from the Missoula Writing Collaborative, including Dana Fitz Gale, Mark Gibbons, and Rebecca Carson.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, five two-hour classes will be featured, starting at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. On Nov. 11, two four-week classes in fiction and building a writing practice will kick off.

Prices begin at $26 per class for students and seniors and $32 for the general public; $140 and $160 for four-week classes.

Register at missoulawritingcollaborative.submittable.com.

