Missoula's art galleries weather and sometimes thrive in pandemic

Co-owner Ram Murphy said that this has been a “positive year,” and “traffic is less but sales are up.” That’s in comparison to the recession and its aftermath in 2008-11, in which they were “badly scalded.”

They have smaller in-person First Friday openings than they used to — fewer people are allowed in — but he believes it’s an important marketing tool that still leads to follow-up purchases. In addition, he thinks it’s better to remain a destination during the art walk rather than try to rebuild from scratch in spring or summer of next year.

Regarding the traffic, he says people seem to come in with a purchase in mind already, rather than “coming in to kill time.” He suspects that the increased amount of time at home has pushed some people, including younger customers, into re-thinking their home decorations.

The gallery’s calendars of Jubb’s paintings are now complemented by a sign of the times — a line of five or more cloth masks emblazoned with her work.

“People are really turned on by them,” Murphy said, even if some, understandably, ask for mail delivery.