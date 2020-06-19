Missoula's standup comedy community at a loss without in-person audiences

Howard said comedy can be a great way to relate to people, adding things like being stuck at home with kids and talking the grocery store clerk’s head off at check out because we’re starved for social interaction, are circumstances everyone is dealing with right now.

“You don’t want to do shot comedy right now, you don’t want to punch down right now … you don’t even want to do puns and wordplay very much. But this is a great time for social commentary and reaching out, trying to connect with people,” Aswell said. “So much of comedy is about shared experience and right now we’re alone, but together, and comedy can sort of bridge that gap.”

While the Zoom meetups have allowed the local standup community to practice and test out material, they’ve been just as much an opportunity for a group of friends to see each other after a long time apart.

“There’s just this sense of missing everyone,” Howard said. “I describe it as my league night. I would go do improv and then you go do standup and … it was the one outlet I had to get out of the house and do something I loved.”

Both Aswell and Howard said they plan to take it slow when it comes to scheduling open mics around town in their previous format at places like the Union Club and Badlander.