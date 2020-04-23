Missoulians take on Getty Museum challenge to recreate famous works of art

Taking inspiration from the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, families in Missoula are using items found at home to recreate famous works of art through photographs. The activity has kept them busy and learning under stay-at-home orders and has spread joy on social media, as the results are impressive and often somewhat silly at the same time.
“We’ve started doing them every week,” said Terry Miller, whose family has recreated Nicolas de Largilliere’s 1729 portrait of Elizabeth Throckmorton, Sir Frederic Leighton’s “Flaming June” from 1875, and a portrait of Frida Kahlo, among others.
The challenge has been encouraged on social media locally, with the Montana Historical Society and City of Missoula Public Art Facebook pages sharing submissions from area participants. Limited to themselves and objects they already have, the families have had to get creative with the materials they can find.
“We’ve used anything from garbage bags, to toilet paper for a collar, to a night gown that I had in a random box,” Miller said. In the Throckmorton portrait, her daughter Maizy wrapped herself in black and white trash bags to create a nun look. The garbage bags, while plastic, create folds and shadows that are strikingly similar to the fabric in the original.
In the Miller’s Frida Kahlo recreation, Maizy dawned felt flowers on her head to match the Mexican painter's iconic style.
Jesse Ballard has been a model for several of her family’s recreations, including Leonardo da Vinci’s “Lady with an Ermine” (minus the ermine).
“I had a plug to a computer tied around my head and a random necklace I found,” she said. “I wore two different shirts to get two different colors. It’s just random stuff around the house.”
What they can find at home doesn’t always exactly match what’s in the original piece of art, creating somewhat goofy situations in the modern versions.
In the Ballard family’s recreation of Grant Wood’s recognizable 1930 painting “American Gothic,” her husband held a potato masher instead of a rake. And she donned her son’s toy stuffed animal fox on her head to imitate Paul Bond’s “Mandy and the Familiar.”
The most difficult aspect of accurately portraying the original piece, they said, is getting the facial expressions and perspective correct.
“You actually have to think of where the artist is painting from to find out what angle to shoot the photo at,” Miller said. Ballard admitted she had to take 40 shots of one of her recreations to get the angle right.
Kendra Potter’s family saw the Getty Museum challenge on social media and recreated four famous works that same day.
“When our family went into voluntary isolation and I realized that homeschooling was happening, I was trying to find new ways to engage that was not some outside curriculum,” Potter said, adding she’s using the activity as an art history lesson. “It’s a great way to get inside the painting. It seems like a way to learn about composition, color, etc.”
One of her favorites is her 6-year-old daughter Sukha’s interpretation of the 1948 Andrew Wyeth painting, “Christina’s World.”
“She had the idea of getting some of her small toy houses so they look like they were farther off in the distance,” Potter said.
The activity has Sukha and her 3-year-old brother, Lucian, excited about art, as Potter said she’ll choose an artist she wants to expose them to and let them pick the specific piece to recreate.
“They did a Jackson Pollock where I just brought paint into the yard and the kids stripped naked and painted their own bodies. The process for that one was the most fun,” she laughed.
And she said Sukha is starting to make observations about art and having larger conversations about the symbolism and history behind the pieces they’ve done.
Miller said her daughters are now on an “art kick,” wanting to learn more about the artists they’ve emulated. And choosing what to take on has proven educational for the whole family.
“It’s exposing me as I’m looking at all these paintings and learning more about them,” Ballard said.
All three families have received roaring reviews when they’ve shared their work and are even getting requests for the future.
“Some of them are serious and some are hilarious,” Miller said. “We’ve gotten so much feedback on social media. I think we’ve had more responses on these posts than anything we’ve put on Facebook from our friends.”
The Potter family is also spreading joy with their recreations, sending them to friends and family across the country who are ill or going through a hard time.
“We’ve been getting a lot of really positive feedback from a lot of sick and lonely people in our lives,” Potter said.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!