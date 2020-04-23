Missoulians take on Getty Museum challenge to recreate famous works of art

“When our family went into voluntary isolation and I realized that homeschooling was happening, I was trying to find new ways to engage that was not some outside curriculum,” Potter said, adding she’s using the activity as an art history lesson. “It’s a great way to get inside the painting. It seems like a way to learn about composition, color, etc.”

One of her favorites is her 6-year-old daughter Sukha’s interpretation of the 1948 Andrew Wyeth painting, “Christina’s World.”

“She had the idea of getting some of her small toy houses so they look like they were farther off in the distance,” Potter said.

The activity has Sukha and her 3-year-old brother, Lucian, excited about art, as Potter said she’ll choose an artist she wants to expose them to and let them pick the specific piece to recreate.

“They did a Jackson Pollock where I just brought paint into the yard and the kids stripped naked and painted their own bodies. The process for that one was the most fun,” she laughed.

And she said Sukha is starting to make observations about art and having larger conversations about the symbolism and history behind the pieces they’ve done.